The Mission Starts With People: 406th AEW Trains for Respect and Readiness

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Two deployed members from the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing recently traveled from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to conduct a professional development seminar for Airmen assigned to the 406th there.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Devyn Jones, the 406th AEW sexual assault response coordinator, and Master Sgt. Theresa Anderson, the wing’s equal opportunity director, led a training focused on cultivating respect, accountability, and mission readiness.



The 406th AEW, headquartered at Ramstein, oversees multiple geographically separated units operating across Africa. Jones and Anderson, both currently deployed, gave briefings and facilitated group discussions that emphasized leadership’s role in fostering inclusive environments.



“As SARCs, we are victim advocates who support survivors, empower Airmen, and strengthen the force through education,” Jones said. “We work closely with leadership to uphold a culture of dignity and respect to ensure the rights and voices of victims are protected.”

Jones emphasized the advantages of operating in a deployed environment, noting that increased proximity to Airmen allows for greater connection and impact.



“I enjoy getting to know everyone as people and showing them I’m human too—just one whose job is to assist victims,” she said. “Talking to Airmen at all levels is the highlight of my day, every day.”



Anderson shared similar themes from the perspective of the equal opportunity mission.



“Our role is to help cultivate a culture where every Airman and Guardian—military or civilian—is treated with dignity and respect,” Anderson said. “When people feel valued and teams are cohesive, they perform at their best. That directly supports both personnel well-being and mission readiness.”



As part of the Air Force’s Connect to Care initiative, the seminar highlighted how collaboration between helping agencies such as Sexual Assault Prevention and Response and Equal Opportunity is essential.



“Working closely with the SARC helps ensure individuals receive the right help at the right time,” Anderson said. “While each program has unique roles and confidentiality guidelines, aligning our efforts during training ensures members understand their options.”



Jones added that the two offices often coordinate through “warm hand-offs,” ensuring seamless support for those seeking advocacy, filing complaints, or requesting additional resources.



Anderson, who is deployed from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, said the deployed setting has presented unique leadership challenges and growth opportunities.



“At home station, I serve as superintendent of a full EO team. Here, I’m a solo entity responsible for the entire area of responsibility,” she said. “That shift has allowed me to lean into the heart of EO’s mission and build resilience in new ways.”

Both leaders expressed pride in their work and in the opportunity to support fellow service members.



“What gives me the most pride is being able to serve as a resource during times that can be stressful or uncertain for others,” Anderson said. “Helping Airmen navigate issues and concerns is incredibly meaningful.”



Jones echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of trust and advocacy in supporting survivors and promoting a culture of dignity and respect.



“Knowing someone has trusted me with such an intimate part of their life story and chosen SAPR’s help in their recovery is extraordinarily humbling,” she said. “Everyone can be an advocate for what right looks like—at work, in the community, and across the service. That’s how we make the Air Force stronger, together.”

