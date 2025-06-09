CFAY FFSC to Hold Career Fair Friday

Photo By James Kimber | YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2024) - Brittany Hart from Commander, Fleet Activities...... read more read more Photo By James Kimber | YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2024) - Brittany Hart from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Fleet and Family Support Center (CFAY FFSC) talks to a base community member signing up to participate in the installation's FFSC Career Fair June 14, 2024. The FFSC offered to review resumes and provide feedback. 10 organizations and schools also attended the fair held across the street from the Yokosuka Commissary providing networking opportunities for employment both on and off base as well as education opportunities for personnel interested in becoming a full-time student in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber) see less | View Image Page

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- CFAY Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) is scheduled to hold a Career Fair Friday, June 13 outside the Community Readiness Center starting at 10 a.m.



In case of poor weather, the event is scheduled to move indoors.



12 organizations and staff from two Navy College campuses, are expected to attend.



Brittany Hart, the event’s organizer and a CFAY FFSC Certified Professional Resume Writer, said she anticipates over 200 community members in attendance.



"Our experts will be on-site to offer on-the-spot resume reviews and provide immediate feedback,” Hart said. “After providing resume feedback, we encourage applicants to utilize our resource space upstairs; edit, print, and distribute resumes to employers—all in the same day!"



The Career Fair provides participants resources to find available job openings throughout CFAY and information for those who are looking to start their careers but may not know where to start.



“We also host workshops and classes that focus on more details,” Hart said.



CFAY FFSC employment workshops fall under the Family Employment Readiness Program, or FERP. FERP’s workshops include Effective Resume Writing for both Federal and civilian resumes and Marketing Me “a class that goes over how to better present yourself on social media platforms like LinkedIn,” Hart said.



Additionally, the Employee Overview class connects job seekers with non-federal agencies and local Japanese businesses looking to hire community members right outside the base gates.



For those considering self-employment, CFAY FFSC also provides a quarterly Home-Based Business (HBB) workshop. Work and Family Life consultants assist prospective entrepreneurs through the installation’s processes to receive proper authorization to operate on base. Representatives from CFAY Legal, CFAY Navy Housing, Yokosuka Navy Exchange, and the Naval Supply Systems Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka post office staff discuss how to navigate their portions of the process so “you can be confident that you have the resources needed to succeed,” Hart said.



For more information on the CFAY FFSC FERP or Friday’s Career Fair, please contact the CFAY FFSC at FFSCinfo@us.navy.mil or call 243-3372.