Laulima Navy Spotlight: For NAVFAC XO, Volunteering with Navy Sailors and Church Members Builds Connection

Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | Andrew Hunt, executive officer at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command...... read more read more Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | Andrew Hunt, executive officer at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii poses for a photo in his office on Feb. 27, 2025, to highlight his volunteerism as part of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy. “When we get together as a group and really serve together, it really changes us and it can bring us together,” Hunt said. Hunt frequently volunteers at events for his church and is among the many Navy personnel who volunteer regularly to help neighbors and steward the environment. Service drew Hunt to the Navy and has played an important role in his 24-year career. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo) see less | View Image Page

Service is important to Andrew Hunt, executive officer at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii.



It’s what drew him to the Navy and has played an important role in his 24-year career. Hunt frequently volunteers at events for his church and is among the many Navy personnel who volunteer regularly to help neighbors and steward the environment. His community service is being highlighted as part of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy. “When we get together as a group and really serve together, it really changes us and it can bring us together,” Hunt said.



Ten months ago, Hunt began his demanding role as an executive officer, a position where he oversees all staff planning, policy, and programs at NAVFAC Hawaii. Despite his busy schedule he still regularly makes time to volunteer.



“I practice laulima in my life through service and some of the areas in which I've been able to serve are here in the Navy and also through my church, which provide opportunities to really reach out to the community and those that are around me to help people to grow.”



In October 2024, Hunt joined about 100 Navy volunteers to clear litter and debris from the Pearl Harbor Bike Path and Historic Trail.



At his church, Hunt volunteers as a young men’s advisor, helping to facilitate the spiritual, physical, intellectual, and social development of young church members. He often volunteers alongside them at community service events that the young men are encouraged to organize and execute to develop their leadership skills. Past volunteer events include beach cleanups and visiting the elderly in retirement homes. In April, Hunt volunteered at the Waimea Valley Botanical Garden where he and other volunteers raked and removed organic waste.



“What an amazing and unique way to serve and feel a connection to the land, the culture, and the people,” said Hunt.



Hunt has made a career out of improving the lives of those around him by using engineering to solve problems.



After earning his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Colorado State University and successfully completing Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, Hunt was commissioned in 2003 as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy, Civil Engineer Corps. The Berthoud, Colorado native has participated in numerous deployments including Pacific Partnership, a joint effort between the United States and foreign militaries, non-governmental organizations and partner-nation support organizations to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian and civic assistance, as well as provide veterinary, medical, dental and civil engineering support to nations in the Pacific.



Hunt said that he was proud to be a part of the Pacific Partnership mission and pleased that his work will have a lasting impact.



“Some of the villages that we visited had long traditions of working with Navy Seabees and the military all the way back to World War II,” he said. “What we were able to learn from each other and the impact we were able to make was incredible especially for those smaller disadvantaged communities.”



Prior to his current command, Hunt was assigned as the Public Works Officer at Naval Station Great Lakes in charge of approximately $3 billion worth of facilities and infrastructure funding to support Naval Station Great Lakes, home of the Navy’s only boot camp and its largest training base.



For Hunt, his career focus and his volunteer goals — to improve outcomes to the best of his ability — have become a single mission that he is honored to fulfill for the community.



“The thought of serving something greater than yourself, and this concept of laulima here in Hawaii is pretty amazing,” Hunt said.