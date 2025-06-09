ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – The Guam Air National Guard (GUANG) activated the newly established 254th Communications Flight (CF) and appointed command to Capt. Tommy Joe Rivera during a ceremony here, June 7, 2025.

Leadership from both GUANG and the 36th Wing attended the historic and significant occasion. Col. Veronica Reyes, 254th Air Base Group commander, GUANG, presided and emphasized the crucial role 254 CF will play in strengthening the resiliency of Guam’s defense and fulfilling the Guam National Guard mission to serve Guam, the Pacific region and the Nation.

“In an environment of growing cyber threats and heightened strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific region, the ability to protect communication networks has become an essential component of national defense,” said Reyes. “Having a locally based communications flight enables more agile and responsive operations.”

Rivera spoke with enthusiasm and determination as the first commander of 254 CF. He recognized the importance his role has in laying a strong foundation and expanding GUANG’s ability to protect and defend.

“My mission is clear; to lead, support, and inspire this incredible team of Airmen to achieve excellence in every task, mission, and challenge we encounter,” said Rivera. “I believe in fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.”

The ceremony stood as more than a momentous celebration; it indicated GUANG’s dedication to growth and investment in the future of the organization and its Airmen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2025 Date Posted: 06.09.2025 22:45 Story ID: 500154 Location: GU Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight, by A1C Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.