Chinook Helicopters Deliver Soldiers’ Uniforms to Sierra Army Depot

It was the first time that Chinooks have been used in such a delivery since the Organizational Clothing & Individual Equipment (OCIE) mission began at the depot in 2008.

Piloted by members of a U.S. Army Reserve unit from Ft. Cavazos, the three helicopters landed March 12 at Amedee Army Airfield. The Logistics Support Directorate coordinated operations at the airfield, as well as the pickup of the items. The employees in the OCIE Reserves division inspected, classified and brought all the uniforms to record in less than two days, which enabled the reissue of the items into Army circulation in a minimal amount of time.

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is a heavy-lift, tandem-rotor helicopter developed in the early 1960s. The CH-47 is capable of a top speed of 170 knots (200 mph), making it one of the fastest helicopters in the U.S. inventory. It is 98 feet long, 18 feet tall and weighs 25,000 pounds. The CH-47 has a payload capacity of 24,000 pounds. Since its inception, the Chinook has carried out military and civilian missions such as passenger and cargo transports, medical evacuations, disaster relief, aerial firefighting, logging, construction and oil extraction assistance.

As of last summer, SIAD had shipped over 14.2M pieces of clothing / body armor / heraldry items to more than 125 Central Issue Facilities world-wide, enhancing Unit readiness across the Army at a reduced cost.

