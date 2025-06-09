Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brotherhood Jump, Closing Ceremony Mark Successful End of Southern Star ‘25

    CHILE

    06.08.2025

    Story by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    A combined parachute jump and closing ceremony marked the successful conclusion of Exercise Southern Star ’25 in Colina, Chile, on June 8, 2025. Senior leaders from participating and observing nations watched as a multinational group of airborne troops jumped from three Chilean Brigada de Aviación del Ejército aircraft. The “Brotherhood Jump” symbolized the strengthened bonds and improved interoperability developed throughout the exercise.
    Following the jump, leaders traveled to the Brigada de Operaciones Especiales for the closing ceremony. Host-nation officials highlighted the accomplishments of Southern Star ’25, recognized the hard work and dedication of all participants, and extended gratitude to those who made the exercise possible.
    Representatives from supporting units, including 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen, received tokens of appreciation for their contributions to the mission.
    Southern Star ’25 was a multinational special operations exercise held across Chile from May 26 to June 8. The event brought together forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, with more than 2,700 participants conducting joint training to enhance interoperability and strengthen global special operations partnerships, from Antofagasta in the north to Punta Arenas in the south.

