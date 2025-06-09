Brotherhood Jump, Closing Ceremony Mark Successful End of Southern Star ‘25

Photo By Julian Hernandez | A multinational contingent of troops observes a low pass by Chilean Brigada de...... read more read more Photo By Julian Hernandez | A multinational contingent of troops observes a low pass by Chilean Brigada de Aviación del Ejército aircraft after a “Brotherhood Jump” by airborne troops as part of the conclusion of Exercise Southern Star ‘25 in Colina, Chile, June 8, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

A combined parachute jump and closing ceremony marked the successful conclusion of Exercise Southern Star ’25 in Colina, Chile, on June 8, 2025. Senior leaders from participating and observing nations watched as a multinational group of airborne troops jumped from three Chilean Brigada de Aviación del Ejército aircraft. The “Brotherhood Jump” symbolized the strengthened bonds and improved interoperability developed throughout the exercise.

Following the jump, leaders traveled to the Brigada de Operaciones Especiales for the closing ceremony. Host-nation officials highlighted the accomplishments of Southern Star ’25, recognized the hard work and dedication of all participants, and extended gratitude to those who made the exercise possible.

Representatives from supporting units, including 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen, received tokens of appreciation for their contributions to the mission.

Southern Star ’25 was a multinational special operations exercise held across Chile from May 26 to June 8. The event brought together forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, with more than 2,700 participants conducting joint training to enhance interoperability and strengthen global special operations partnerships, from Antofagasta in the north to Punta Arenas in the south.