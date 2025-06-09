168th Wing Holds First-Ever Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Command Chief Master Sgt. Raymond S. Allen, incoming command chief, receives the 168th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Command Chief Master Sgt. Raymond S. Allen, incoming command chief, receives the 168th wing polar bear guidon during the wing’s first-ever Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, June 8, 2025. Accepting the Polar Bear guidon and the responsibilities it represents, Chief Master Sgt. Raymond S. Allen now takes the helm as Command Chief. A former Senior Enlisted Leader of the 168th Maintenance Group, Chief Allen brings with him a wealth of leadership and operational experience. The guidon represents the wing's lineage, unity, and the charge entrusted to the Command Chief in leading and supporting the enlisted force. As custodian of this symbolic standard, Allen received the polar bear guidon, symbolizing his dedication to the 168th Wing, and accepts the charge of ensuring the readiness, training, health, morale, and quality of life for each member of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska — The 168th Wing held its first-ever Change of Responsibility Ceremony, marking the official transition of the Wing Command Chief. Chief Master Sgt. Raymond S. Allen assumed the role of 168th Wing Command Chief from outgoing Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey A. Ling.



The Change of Responsibility ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter for the 168th Wing, introducing a new tradition of the inaugural passing of the polar bear guidon. This emblem honors the lineage and represents the unity of the wing. As custodian of this symbolic standard, Chief Allen received the polar bear guidon, symbolizing his dedication to the 168th Wing, and accepts the charge of ensuring the readiness, training, health, morale, and quality of life for each member of the wing.



In his farewell remarks, Chief Ling reflected on nearly 30 years of service to the 168th Wing. He spoke of mentorship and the unique bonds forged within the Air National Guard.



“I want to say thank you to the 168th Wing—for letting me serve you,” said Ling. “If I have had any success at all, it is because of you. My success is your success. Thank you for investing in me, for following me, and for making this wing a place I’m going to miss.”



Ling recalled formative moments in his career, including a 4th of July 17 years ago spent repairing aircraft alongside then-Staff Sgt. Skaggs, highlighting the enduring connections among wing members.



“I challenge every one of you to be a leader—take ownership of your part of the mission, solve problems at your level, communicate, and collaborate,” he encouraged.



Ling will continue his service as the Alaska State Command Chief.

Ling enlisted in the Air Force in 1990 as an aircraft fuel systems repair technician and joined the 168th Wing in 1996 as a drill-status guardsman. Over his distinguished career, he held several leadership positions, including First Sergeant for both the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Headquarters. He deployed in support of multiple operations, including DESERT STORM, ENDURING FREEDOM, and NEW DAWN.



Accepting the Polar Bear guidon and the responsibilities it represents, Chief Master Sgt. Raymond S. Allen now takes the helm as Command Chief. A former Senior Enlisted Leader of the 168th Maintenance Group, Chief Allen brings with him a wealth of leadership and operational experience.



“When I left the Army, I had deployed for 16 months straight,” said Allen. “That’s when I discovered the Air National Guard. I want to thank all my friends, NCOs, and officers who helped me along the way—and thank all of you for being here today.”



Addressing the assembled Airmen, Chief Allen emphasized the human element of military power.



“People often think of military might as advanced weapons systems—missiles, 5th generation fighters, reconnaissance drones. But what they forget is that our true strength lies in the tenacity and resolve of the American warfighter. It has been said that it is hard to fight the American military because if they start to lose, they will change the plan on the spot and enter from a direction you didn't even see them coming from. We are masters of chaos; we move to the sound of guns, and we never quit. In the current state of world affairs, we must be prepared at a moment's notice to defend our nation.



As Command Chief Allen stated, “We will focus on readiness, resilience, and lethality—ensuring that the 168th Wing remains prepared to answer the nation’s call at a moment’s notice.”



Chief Allen began his military career in the U.S. Army in 1994 as an Infantry Mortarman. He served in Germany, Bosnia, Egypt, Afghanistan, and Iraq before transitioning to the Alaska Air National Guard in 2007. Within the 168th Wing, he has served as a lead crew chief, flight chief, production superintendent, and squadron senior enlisted leader. His deployments include operations JOINT ENDEAVOR, ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM, and NOBLE EAGLE.



The Change of Responsibility ceremony recognized the pivotal role of enlisted leadership in achieving mission success.