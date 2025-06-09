Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner Nation Leaders Visit 433rd AW C-5M During Southern Star ’25

    CHILE

    06.07.2025

    Story by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    As Exercise Southern Star ’25 neared its conclusion, senior military leaders from participating partner nations visited a 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy, one of the U.S. Air Force assets supporting the multinational exercise.
    The day began with an operational review at the Brigada de Aviación Ejército de Chile (BAVE) in Rancagua, which hosted the joint operations command center throughout the exercise. Organizers and host-nation leaders briefed the distinguished visitors on key elements of the exercise before leading them on a tour of the installation, highlighting the various operational areas.
    Following the operational review, leaders traveled to Pudahuel Air Base, which served as the command hub for Southern Star’s air operations coordinated by the Fuerza Aérea de Chile. There, Col. Douglas Jeffrey, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, and participating Alamo Wing Citizen Airmen hosted an aircraft tour and familiarization aboard the C-5M.
    The C-5M is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory and a cornerstone of its strategic airlift capability. The aircraft, along with 433rd AW aircrews and maintainers, played a critical role in supporting Southern Star’s dynamic airlift requirements.
    Southern Star ’25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8. The exercise unites forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, with more than 2,700 participants conducting joint training to enhance interoperability and strengthen global special operations partnerships, from Antofagasta in the north to Punta Arenas in the south.

