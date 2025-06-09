Partner Nation Leaders Visit 433rd AW C-5M During Southern Star ’25

Photo By Julian Hernandez | Partner nation military leaders observe as 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen open the...... read more read more Photo By Julian Hernandez | Partner nation military leaders observe as 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen open the front visor of a C-5M Super Galaxy during an aircraft tour and familiarization as part of Exercise Southern Star ‘25 at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, June 7, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

As Exercise Southern Star ’25 neared its conclusion, senior military leaders from participating partner nations visited a 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy, one of the U.S. Air Force assets supporting the multinational exercise.

The day began with an operational review at the Brigada de Aviación Ejército de Chile (BAVE) in Rancagua, which hosted the joint operations command center throughout the exercise. Organizers and host-nation leaders briefed the distinguished visitors on key elements of the exercise before leading them on a tour of the installation, highlighting the various operational areas.

Following the operational review, leaders traveled to Pudahuel Air Base, which served as the command hub for Southern Star’s air operations coordinated by the Fuerza Aérea de Chile. There, Col. Douglas Jeffrey, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, and participating Alamo Wing Citizen Airmen hosted an aircraft tour and familiarization aboard the C-5M.

The C-5M is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory and a cornerstone of its strategic airlift capability. The aircraft, along with 433rd AW aircrews and maintainers, played a critical role in supporting Southern Star’s dynamic airlift requirements.

Southern Star ’25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8. The exercise unites forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, with more than 2,700 participants conducting joint training to enhance interoperability and strengthen global special operations partnerships, from Antofagasta in the north to Punta Arenas in the south.