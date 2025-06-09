Marine Corps Recruiting Command Engages Tennessee Communities During Marine Week Nashville 2025

Photo By Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Paul Roche, commanding officer of Recruiting Station Nashville,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Paul Roche, commanding officer of Recruiting Station Nashville, inducts poolees into the Delayed Entry Program at First Horizon Park for Marine Week Nashville, June 6, 2025. During Marine Week Nashville, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command interacted with local high schools and businesses and supported sporting events, ceremonies and performances from the Silent Drill Platoon and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE — Marine Corps Recruiting Command brought energy and engagement to the heart of Tennessee during Marine Week Nashville from June 1-7, 2025. As part of the nationwide celebration marking the Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, MCRC played a pivotal role in showcasing the Marine Corps’ presence, purpose, and people to the Nashville community and surrounding areas.



Throughout the week, Marines fanned out across Nashville, Murfreesboro, and Lebanon to connect with the public through interactive events, precision performances, and hands-on experiences. From static displays to community workouts, the presence of MCRC and its recruiters was visible, engaging, and mission-driven.



“Bringing a big Marine presence out here brings awareness to our branch of the military, and shows the community what we have to offer,” said Maj. Benjamin Sutphen, commanding officer of Recruiting Station Nashville. “We’ve been incredibly well received by the people here, and the Marines are excited to be part of Marine Week Nashville.”



MCRC hosted physical training sessions open to the public and veterans, static displays at the Nashville Sounds Rock 'N' Jock Celebrity Softball Game and Country Music Awards Festival, and held a concert and ceremony at Civic Plaza and Lebanon High School.



At the height of CMA Fest, one of the city’s most prominent summer events, Marine Corps static displays were stationed throughout downtown Nashville. Armored vehicles, military equipment, and information booths allowed civilians to meet Marines, ask questions, and learn about military service up close. Recruiters used the opportunity to not only provide information about enlistment but also to build lasting connections with local families and future prospects.



“It means everything to be here for the [Marine Corps’] 250th birthday celebration,” said Cpl. Aaron Collins White, a motor transportation mechanic with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-250, and Tennessee native. “I’ve had several great interactions with members of the community...it makes me feel a sense of pride for myself and for the Marine Corps.”



The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performed for enthusiastic crowds throughout the city, offering a musical representation of Marine Corps tradition. These performances served as both a cultural outreach and a reminder of the Corps’ multifaceted talents.



One of the standout moments of the week came when the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed at Lebanon High School. Among the precision riflemen was Lance Cpl. Jalen Jones, a native of Tennessee and a 2024 recruit from Recruiting Sub-Station Clarksville. Jones was reunited with his recruiter at one of his performances.



“Every time I come home it’s like a reunion,” said Jones. “If I don’t find them, they find me.”



The Silent Drill Platoon also performed at a celebrity softball game downtown, drawing attention to and reinforcing the Corps’ commitment to excellence and discipline.



In keeping with the Corps’ emphasis on physical fitness and accessibility, MCRC held a public physical training session at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Led by recruiters and open to all, the workout welcomed members of the Delayed Entry Program, veterans, and curious members of the community, demonstrating the mental and physical standards Marines uphold.



“Signing up for the Marines is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid,” said Labar Nor, a member of the DEP who shipped out to Marine Corps Recruit Training on Monday, June 1st out of RSS Murfreesboro, RS Nashville. “I’m just excited to become a Marine...I’ve waited 365 days for this and today’s the day.”



Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, commanding general of Eastern Recruiting Region, visited several events and engaged directly with recruiters and performers throughout the week. His presence underscored the strategic importance of Marine Week, not only as a celebration but as a recruitment and community-building initiative.



Marine Week Nashville was one of several events across the country in 2025, each crafted to engage the public and inspire the next generation of Marines. The weeklong celebration offered a compelling look at the people behind the uniform and the future leaders of the Marine Corps.



“Part of MCRC’s mission is that we’re scouting everywhere,” said Staff Sgt. Caleb Coltrane, a recruiter with Marine Corps RSS Murfreesboro, RS Nashville. “We want all talent and all skill levels so that we can come together and use each other's strengths to accomplish the mission.”



With more than 3,000 active-duty recruiters nationwide, MCRC serves as the front line of talent acquisition for the Corps. Events like Marine Week Nashville allow recruiters to venture outside the office and into the communities they serve, highlighting opportunities, traditions, and the real stories of today’s Marines.



As the Corps continues to mark 250 years of service, MCRC’s participation in Marine Week reaffirmed a simple but powerful truth: the strength of the Marine Corps lies in its people, and in the communities that support them.



For more information on how to connect with a local recruiter or to learn more about future Marine Week events, visit www.marines.com.