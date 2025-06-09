Garrison Hawaii Kicks Off Army’s 250th Birthday with Motivational Run

Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Schofield Barracks, Hawaii – the youngest and oldest Soldiers from the 25th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Schofield Barracks, Hawaii – the youngest and oldest Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division cuts the ceremonial cake celebrating the upcoming 250th birthday of the U.S. Army June 9, 2025, at Schofield Barracks. The cake cutting ceremony symbolized the Army’s enduring strength and future success. U.S. Army photo by Eric Tagayuna see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — More than 6,000 Soldiers from across U.S. Army installations in Hawaii joined together at Weyand Field for a motivational run June 9, launching the Army’s 250th Birthday celebration and Army Heritage Week in the Pacific.



The 3-mile Army Hawaii Run brought together formations from the 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Pacific, and tenant units stationed throughout Oahu. The event honored the Army’s rich legacy of service and symbolized unity among today’s force.



Before the run, Soldiers stood at attention for reveille, the ceremonial raising of the American flag, followed by cannon fire. The moment marked the official start of Army Heritage Week, a tribute to the service and sacrifice of generations of American Soldiers.



“Today, we run as one Army—united across time zones and terrain—in honor of 250 years of service and sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, who addressed the crowd before leading the formation across Schofield Barracks.



In a historic first, the run was simulcast with U.S. Army units serving in the Philippines, bridging Soldiers across the Indo-Pacific region in a shared show of esprit de corps and Army pride.



Following the run, Evans and the 25th Infantry Division command team led the Army Song and participated in a traditional cake-cutting ceremony with the division’s youngest and oldest Soldiers, symbolizing the Army’s enduring strength and bright future.



“For 250 years, the Army has defended our nation’s values with lethal precision,” said Col. Rachel Sullivan, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. “This run reflects our readiness, our unity, and the patriotism that drives us forward.”



U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Yost, echoed the sentiment. “Seeing 6,000 Soldiers run as one embodies the lethality and dedication that define our Army,” Yost said. “We honor our history by maintaining our standards and remaining prepared to defend freedom.”



The week-long celebration will continue with a public Community Day event at Fort DeRussy in Waikiki on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring military working dog demonstrations, family-friendly exhibits, static displays, and Army recruiting resources.



The Army’s 250th Birthday culminates on June 14, honoring the official establishment of the U.S. Army in 1775. The theme, “This We’ll Defend,” reaffirms the Army’s ongoing commitment to protect the nation and uphold the Constitution.



