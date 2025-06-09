Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 celebrates community and airpower

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Beale AFB joined forces with the Beale Military Liaison Council to open the base to thousands of guests during the Beale Air & Space Expo held June 7-8, 2025. Themed “70 Years at 70,000 Feet,” the event celebrated the rich legacy of the U-2 Dragon Lady while showcasing its modern contributions to combat airpower and evolving defense strategies. Visitors from across California and neighboring states gathered to witness breathtaking aerial demonstrations, explore historical and cutting-edge aircraft, and engage with the Airmen who power the mission.



“This was our first airshow at Beale in seven years. It was great to stay connected with our community and showcase what we do,” said Col. Keagan McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander. “Events like this build trust, inspire future generations, and strengthen the bond between our Airmen and the public.”



The expo served as a bridge between Beale and its surrounding communities. Local families, veterans, and aviation enthusiasts toured the flight line, gaining first hand insight into the Air Force mission. Through interactive exhibits, aircraft walk-throughs, and face-to-face conversations with service members, attendees developed a deeper understanding of Beale’s operational scope and its enduring commitment to public partnership.



During the expo, the new Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) were a part of the static display, marking the first time the public could view the YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A prototypes in person. These uncrewed systems are designed to operate alongside manned aircraft, representing the future of air combat with enhanced capabilities and strategic flexibility.



“I love the static display, it has an excellent juxtaposition of history with older aircraft like the C-47 and with some of these conceptual, future aircraft,” said Will Bowmer, airshow attendee. “I’m really excited to see the U-2 as they are based here at Beale, there's not a lot of opportunity to see them anywhere else. So getting to see them do a high-altitude flyover is really cool to observe.”



The show included aerial performances from the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds,” the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 Talon, the Navy’s F/A-18 Rhino Demo Team and a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape team parachute jump in U-2 space suits. On the ground, visitors explored a diverse range of aircraft—from World War II classics like the Stinson L-5 Sentinel to the modern F-35A Lightning II—that reflect decades of advancement in aviation and mission support.



“My daughters really enjoyed seeing all the aircraft flying around, and I really liked all the activities they had available, being able to go inside aircraft and learning about them,” said Nancy Sears, airshow attendee. “Having STEM here is really exciting, it’s something I would like my daughters to get involved with and they make it interesting by having it be hands-on.”



These STEM exhibits and interactive demonstrations provided attendees with insight into the science and technology that support air and space operations. Both children and adults engaged with displays on aerodynamics, avionics, and space systems through hands-on experiences.



“The event ran smoothly, and it was amazing to see everyone come together—from the aerial acts to the STEM exhibits. Moments like these inspire future generations and show the impact of what we do,” said Lt Col. Joseph Gorman, 9th RW airshow director. “I’m grateful to all the volunteers and teams who made it happen. Seeing the community enjoy the experience reminds us how important these connections are.”



The 2025 Beale Air & Space Expo highlighted the base’s history, current mission capabilities, and future advancements in airpower. Through aircraft displays, demonstrations, and public engagement, the event reinforced Beale’s role in national defense and its ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with surrounding communities.

