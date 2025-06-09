NREIP, ORISE Interns begin Research Journey at NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 9, 2025) – Hope Newcomer-Neeson,...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 9, 2025) – Hope Newcomer-Neeson, of Winter Park, Colo., a graduate of Appalachian State University, has begun an internship through the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio. ORISE is a U.S. Department of Energy asset that is dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system by providing world class expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination. Newcomer-Neeson, who’s earning her master’s in microbiology from Texas A&M, wishes to enhance her learning through research and connect with brilliant minds in the scientific community. Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) makes use of multiple channels to recruit and retain critical U.S. Navy medical support personnel. The research commands reach out to the next generation of scientists through conferences, STEM events, internships and career days, and support recruiting efforts early in undergraduate and graduate programs. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 9, 2025) – Nine student interns enrolled in the Office of Naval Research’s Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) and Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) arrived at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio to gain valuable experience in Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D).



NREIP gives academically talented college students, graduating seniors, and graduate students pursuing STEM careers the opportunity to learn about Naval research and technology while receiving first-class mentoring by top scientists and engineers.



ORISE is a U.S. Department of Energy asset that is dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system by providing world class expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination.



The following interns are being assigned to work in the Directed Energy Health Effects and Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine directorates working with top notch researchers in NMR&D:



• Jonah Bailis, of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. (University of Hartford)

• Seth Day, of Rusk, Texas (University of Texas at San Antonio)

• Emily Ekstrum, of Sioux Falls, S.D. (Creighton University)

• Michelle Garcia, of Atlanta (University of Georgia at Athens)

• Brook McGill, of San Antonio (University of Texas at San Antonio)

• Liliane Moorhead, of Guys Mills, Pa., (Lehigh University)

• Charles Muehlberger, of San Antonio, (Princeton University)

• Mason Trammell, of Rockwall, Texas, (Boston University)

• Hope Newcomer-Neeson, of Winter Park, Colo. (Appalachian State University)



“Each intern gets to work on their own project, one-on-one with a mentor,” said Dr. Sabrina Snyder, a research scientist assigned to the Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine directorate. “Depending on their project requirements, they will get wet lab experience with various techniques and scientific instruments.”



According to Snyder, NAMRU San Antonio mentors will give the interns the opportunity to participate in experimental planning and data analysis which are important aspects of the scientific process.



“At the end of the internship, they will be expected to give oral and poster presentations of the work they have been involved in during their 10 weeks, giving them the chance to hone their public speaking skills,” said Snyder. “We also include many enrichment opportunities for the interns that will expose them to the clinical areas of Brooke Army Medical Center where they can see how medical research is put into practice to help improve the treatment of our warfighters.”



NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



NMR&D makes use of multiple channels to recruit and retain critical U.S. Navy medical support personnel. The research commands reach out to the next generation of scientists through conferences, STEM events, internships and career days, and support recruiting efforts early in undergraduate and graduate programs.