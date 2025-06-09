Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support Holds Change-of-Command in Philadelphia

Photo By Fox Murray | Senior leaders salute during the NAVSUP WSS change‑of‑command ceremony at Naval...... read more read more Photo By Fox Murray | Senior leaders salute during the NAVSUP WSS change‑of‑command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia on June 9, 2025. During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Ken Epps, NAVSUP commander and 50th Chief of Supply Corps, presided over the change of command between Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, outgoing commander, and Rear Adm. Michael A. York, incoming commander. see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA - Rear Adm. Michael A. York assumed command of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, June 9, 2025. York relieved Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, who will be reporting as chief of staff, U.S. Transportation Command, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



Rear Adm. Ken Epps, commander of NAVSUP and Navy’s 50th Chief of Supply Corps presided over the ceremony.



York, a native of Hawaii, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1996, earning a bachelor’s degree in ocean engineering. He has a master’s degree in operations research from the Naval Postgraduate School, and is a graduate of the Darden School of Business and Wharton School of Business executive education programs.



“It’s an honor to serve with you again,” said York. “This is a pivotal moment for the Navy, Marine Corps and our nation. Each of you play an important role in the warfighter’s success, and I can’t wait to get to work with you.”



Key assignments from his career include: strategic communications branch chief, directorate for logistics, Joint Chiefs of Staff; supply operations team lead and executive assistant to the commander, NAVSUP; aviation operations director, NAVSUP WSS; commanding officer, Navy Supply Corps School; and director, fleet supply readiness and operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. His most recent assignment was as commander, Defense Logistics Agency – Distribution.



York’s operational experience includes forward-deployed overseas service in Yokosuka, Japan, as supply officer aboard USS Thach (FFG 43) and USS Gary (FFG 51). He served two tours aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as assistant supply officer and supply officer, and as future operations planner on the headquarters staff of U.S. Central Command, Baghdad, Iraq.



York is a qualified Naval Aviation Supply Corps Officer and Surface Warfare Supply Corps Officer, a member of the Navy Acquisition Professional Community, and a Joint Qualified Officer. He is a recipient of the Navy League’s Vice Admiral Robert F. Batchelder Award and was honored to be recognized along with his teammates as the Admiral Stan Arthur Logistics Team of the Year for 2004 while assigned to USS Harry S. Truman.



York’s personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal and various unit awards, campaign medals and ribbons.



About the Command: NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.