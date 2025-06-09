Navy EMPLOY Program Retains Non-deployable Sailors

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Navy implemented a new program named EMPLOY that provides non-deployable Sailors with expanded opportunities for continued service.

EMPLOY is a collaboration between Navy Personnel Command and the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery to identify, retain, and assign Sailors before being referred to the Disability Evaluation System.

“EMPLOY Sailors are assigned to shore billets that would otherwise be gapped and will not compete with Sailors rotating from sea to shore,” said Commander, Navy Personnel Command, Rear Adm. Wayne Baze. “EMPLOY helps to retain our talent, improving their quality of service and increasing fleet readiness.”

Eligible Sailors are nominated for EMPLOY by their medical provider. The nomination must be approved by the Medical Evaluation Board Approval Authority and the Convening Authority. Navy Personnel Command reviews the nomination package, the commander's assessment, and billet availability to determine approval for EMPLOY.

Sailors will be reconsidered for medical retention during each EMPLOY tour until they are found fit for full duty, cross-rate/redesignate or are separated from service.

For more information, read NAVADMIN 126/25 or visit www.MyNavyHR.navy.mil.

