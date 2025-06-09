U.S. Soldiers Integration of SAFTI with Singapore Armed Forces

U.S. Soldiers and soldiers from the Singapore Armed Forces participated in Exercise Tiger Balm 2025 in Pasir Laba Camp, Singapore from May 5-16, 2025. Exercise Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and the Singapore Army that consists of a command post exercise, field training exercise (FTX) and subject matter expert exchanges between the two forces.



This year Soldiers from the 1st battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arizona Army National Guard participated in the FTX that consisted of air insertion, tactical road march, and military operations in Singapore's new training facility, SAFTI City.



SAFTI City is an advanced facility used to resemble a densely populated urban city that consists of low and high-rise buildings. The facility provides a realistic environment used to challenge soldiers in complex urban operations.



The implementation of SAFTI City for Exercise Tiger Balm provides realistic training for the U.S. Soldiers and Singapore Armed Forces that leads to ensuring a safe and secure Indo-Pacific.

