Missouri Airman Restores Hickam’s MWR Furniture

Tech. Sgt. Dayna Butterfield, a services Airman with the 139th Force Support Squadron, is supporting operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, from June 3 to 13, 2025.

With 18 years of military service, Butterfield has participated in multiple temporary duty assignments, including deployments to Travis Air Force Base in California and Alpena, Michigan.



During drill weekends, Butterfield’s responsibilities include completing computer-based training, supporting the dining facility through meal preparation, cooking and working a cash box that is given to the accounting office.



While at JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, she and other FSS airmen are helping the base’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) center, which falls outside their typical day-to-day responsibilities. The team is refurbishing approximately 50 pieces of teak wood furniture by sanding and staining chairs and tables at the installation’s wood shop.

“It’s strengthening our teamwork,” said Butterfield. “We all work very well together. Everyone is just enjoying what we are doing.”



Outside of her uniformed service, Butterfield works in media production for Altec in St. Joseph, Missouri, and enjoys traveling to tropical destinations. So far, she says Hawaii tops her list of favorite places visited.

