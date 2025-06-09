908th AES Welcomes New Commander

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The Commander of the 908th Operations Group, Col. Shane Devlin, bestowed command of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to Col. Jameson Durham during an assumption of command ceremony Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

    Durham has more than 23 years of service in the Air Force Reserve.

    Devlin spoke first, highlighting the work that Durham has been doing has the acting squadron commander for a few years.

    “I am so glad that are getting the opportunity to do this today,” said Devlin. “This has been a long time coming.”

    For the last 32 months, Durham has been serving as the acting squadron commander for the unit while the 908th Flying Training Wing transitioned from a C-130H tactical airlift mission to becoming the formal training unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.

    Devlin was quick to point out that while the rest of the 908th OG was shifting focus, the squadron had to stay ready to perform life saving patient care and transportation whenever called upon, around the world.

    After assuming command, Durham thanked all in attendance and turned his attention to Devlin.

    “Thank you for your leadership and support sir,” said Durham. “I have learned a lot from you.”

    Shifting his focus to the 908th AES, Durham emphasized the total team effort it takes to be a successful unit.

    “This isn’t my rank, and this isn’t my squadron,” explained Durham. “This is a reflection of all the hard work that all of you have and continue to do. This wouldn’t be possible without you.”

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 15:23
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Assumption of Command
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

