Missouri Airman Contributes to Hickam’s MWR Mission During First TDY

Staff Sgt. Isabella Burton, a services Airman with the 139th Force Support Squadron, is on her first temporary duty assignment at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, from June 3 to 13, 2025.



Over the past seven years in the Missouri Air National Guard, Burton has contributed across several sections of base operations. Her experience includes supporting the command support staff of the 139th Medical Group and serving two years with the military personnel flight.



Currently, Burton is involved with the base’s fitness program. On drill weekends, she is responsible for monitoring weather conditions to determine indoor or outdoor physical fitness assessments, proctoring those evaluations, entering results, and assisting in the dining facility with food preparation and cooking.



While at JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, she and other FSS airmen are helping the base’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) center, which falls outside their typical day-to-day responsibilities. The team is refurbishing approximately 50 pieces of teak wood furniture by sanding and staining chairs and tables at the installation’s wood shop.



Burton holds a bench position with Missouri National Guard’s Homeland Response Force, meaning she is eligible to be activated to support the fatality search and rescue team, which includes airmen from the 139th FSS. Outside of her military service, Burton works full time at Mitchell Avenue Nutrition in St. Joseph, Missouri.

