Fort Benning promotes warfighter readiness with new Installation Reception Center

Photo By Patrick Albright | Representatives from across Fort Benning connect with new Soldiers at the June 4 Newcomers Orientation, providing information and points of contact for various installation resources. Fort Benning welcomed the first cohort of the new Installation Reception Center on June 2, 2025, marking a significant advancement in Soldier in-processing. The Installation Reception Center program is designed to streamline the permanent party onboarding process, providing Soldiers and their families with prompt access to installation resources and ensuring Soldiers can transition smoothly and quickly into their warfighting roles. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Fort Benning activated its Installation Reception Center during a ceremony held June 5, 2025, marking a significant step forward in streamlining the in-processing experience for Soldiers. The center is designed to enhance warfighter readiness by rapidly connecting inbound Soldiers and their families with essential installation resources, while also providing dedicated support for a smooth transition into their new roles.



“I think we can all agree that a military PCS is a challenging experience – but having a company command team oversee the installation’s reception effort is significant”, said Lt. Col. William Bradley, commander of 3rd Battalion, 81st Armored Regiment, who spoke at the activation ceremony. “As of today, arriving personnel are directly connected to a senior command channel that is ready to help them take on this mission, attack points of friction, and care for our most valuable resource – our people.”



The Installation Reception Center consolidates required in-processing tasks into a seven-day program. This program allocates time for training, military appointments, and personal time, allowing Soldiers and their families to adjust to their new environment. It also establishes a direct line of communication with 3-81 AR, the center’s higher echelon and link to the Maneuver Center of Excellence senior mission command.



First Cohort Already Underway



The Installation Reception Center welcomed its first cohort of Soldiers June 2, 2025. Throughout the week, these Soldiers have engaged in briefings and touchpoints with essential installation services, including finance, transportation, medical, education, and housing.



To support their transition, the Installation Reception Center provides dedicated barracks accommodations for newly arrived Soldiers, which are being used by this first cohort. These barracks are centrally located on Fort Benning’s main post and are within walking distance of the Reception Center, where Soldiers attend briefings and receive dedicated support. Additionally, they have easy access to amenities such as pools, movie theaters, restaurants, and shopettes.



While this marks the first official group to experience the program, the concept has been tested extensively through months of pilot programs to ensure it provides the best possible experience for Soldiers.



“The team has worked tirelessly to establish systems, refine processes, prepare facilities, and coordinate every detail to make this center a reality,” said Capt. Brandon Marty, who assumed command of the Installation Reception Center. “Today, 1st Sgt. Rivera and I are confident we have a system in place that will deliver a seamless and impactful experience for incoming Soldiers.”



Looking Ahead



The Installation Reception Center represents a new chapter in how Fort Benning welcomes Soldiers and their families. By prioritizing efficiency, accountability, and Soldier wellbeing, the program underscores Fort Benning’s commitment to building a ready, resilient, and lethal force.



“The establishment of our Installation Reception Center underscores Fort Benning’s commitment to putting people first,” said Col. Jerel D. Evans, Fort Benning’s garrison commander. “This initiative not only accelerates the transition into units but also ensures that Soldiers arrive well-prepared to begin training and contribute to overall mission readiness.”



“The Garrison and MCoE remains focused on enhancing quality of life, building resilience, and providing every Soldier with the resources and support they need to start their journey strong. A ready Soldier begins with a ready home front.”



For additional details about the Installation Reception Center, visit their webpage or contact the Fort Benning Public Affairs office.