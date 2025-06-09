Officer, artist gives back to Army community for 250th birthday

Courtesy Photo | Col. Michael Solovey, assistant chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Army Intelligence and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Michael Solovey, assistant chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, created a custom lithograph in honor of the Army's 250th birthday. The art was also used for a custom coin. The Soldiers in the lithograph represent Soldiers from the Revolutionary War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam War and today. (Photo courtesy Col. Michael Solovey) see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — In celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday and his upcoming retirement, an ordnance officer with 30 years active-duty service created an original fine art watercolor depicting Soldiers from the Revolutionary War through today's modern-day efforts.



Col. Michael P. Solovey, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command assistant chief of staff, G-4, has a long history of producing military art, totaling over 200 original fine art pieces and lithograph sets.



Solovey began working on his original watercolor fine art for the 250th birthday in late 2024. After consultation with several military historians and Army senior leaders, the goal was to portray a unified theme of teamwork and American fighting resilience. He chose to portray five Soldiers to bridge the gap from the Revolutionary War through present day.



“Soldiers depicted are a colonial-era American militiaman, a wounded WWI 'Doughboy' serving in France, a WWII 82d Airborne paratrooper, a Vietnam-era infantryman and a modern-day NCO,” said Solovey. “All five Soldiers are assisting their wounded WWI Battle Buddy whilst also carrying both the iconic Betsy Ross and modern-day American flags.”



Solovey’s intent is to leave a legacy that will make Army recruiting stronger by showing the Army's historical significance to today's youth.



"I designed the watercolor to give back to our Army something that did not exist, that needed to exist," said Solovey. "It showcases resilience, unity of effort and teamwork; where we started to where we are now. It's universal in theme."



The WWII-era 82nd Airborne Soldier has a special place in Solovey's heart because he served five assignments at Fort Bragg, North Carolina — the current home of the storied division. While at 3rd and 7th Special Forces Groups, Solovey was discovered by the current curator of Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Museum.



"I have known Col. Solovey since he was a first lieutenant," said retired Brig. Gen. John W. Aarsen, museum director, 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum. "He was a staff officer with 1st Armored Division and my Reserve unit, the 101st Military History Detachment, was mobilized and attached to 1st AD in 1998. He and I discussed the Army Artist Program at the time, and I worked with his unit to get him a special assignment to produce Solider art from the deployment for the 1st AD."



Solovey's and Aarsen's relationship spans 30 years, beginning with Solovey's first deployment to Bosnia in 1998 with the 1st AD out of Germany.



"On the art — I love the interpretation of the classic four-Soldier drawing put with modern accents that connect the first Soldier to the current and past Soldier," said Aarsen. "Having the 82nd represented is great since the division shares 108 years of Army service and is best known for its airborne history."



Aarsen said Solovey has done artwork for units at Fort Bragg and items that his private organization sells in the museum's gift shop.



"During the tour when I first met John Aarsen, I was asked to compose my very first military collage lithograph," said Solovey. "He supported the effort with advice and provided digital imagery to capture operations for Operation Joint Endeavor. We have stayed in professional contact since 1998, especially during my five tours at Fort Bragg.”



In support of the Army's recruiting efforts, Solovey's watercolor fine art is being used by the U.S. Army Recruiting Command Marketing and Engagement Brigade out of Fort Knox, Kentucky.



Col. Karen Rutka, commander, U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade, and Solovey have a professional relationship dating back to his previous assignment as the Army Training and Doctrine Command G-4 director of logistics at Fort Eustis, Virginia.



"I shared with Col. Rutka the new 250th watercolor and coin designs in order to offer her additional material to bolster recruiting efforts and messaging," said Solovey. "Positive branding celebrating our lineage is a win-win."



Rutka sent Solovey's artwork to her higher headquarters as an opportunity to highlight Army artists.



"One of the themes that I have focused on for the last two years is showing the American public how you can serve in the Army and still pursue your passion,"said Rutka. "[Solovey] is exactly that. He has served and is a highly successful officer who can pursue his passion for art. One of the common misperceptions in the public is that if you serve in the military you cannot continue to have a life outside of the military."



Rutka said oftentimes the public is shocked to learn you can do everyday things like ride a skateboard, play in a band, go fishing or be an artist.



"[Solovey] is an exceptional artist," said Rutka. "In addition to his Army 250th artwork, we have two other prints in our home, and I purchased one of his 'Send Me' prints as a retirement gift for one of my battalion commanders."



To continue with supporting the Army's lineage, Solovey contacted the U.S. Army Center of Military History at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C. His watercolor will be featured on the cover of its popular monograph, Centuries of Service, last published in 2005.



"When I first saw Col. Solovey’s piece, 'This We’ll Defend,' I thought about a book project CMH was updating for the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Army," said Cheryl L. Bratten, director, CMH Historical Programs Directorate. "I thought it would be a good cover image for Centuries of Service. The five Soldiers represent the history of the Army. Seeing the backs of the Soldiers, to me, conveys today’s Soldiers continue the legacy."



Bratten also connected Solovey with the Military District of Washington to request Soldiers dressed in period-correct uniforms for INSCOM's Army 250th Birthday Ceremony being held at its Fort Belvoir Nolan Building headquarters, June 9, 2025.



For INSCOM's ceremony, Solovey teamed up with INSCOM's public affairs and G-6 staff to film a reenactment for the command's video. He also worked with the command's protocol staff for the birthday ceremony that includes a reenactment of the formation in his watercolor fine art.



"INSCOM's ceremony will be memorable because the Military District of Washington, through coordination with CMH, provided four Soldiers to depict the Soldiers in the watercolor," Solovey said. "The significance for INSCOM is the fifth Soldier is one of INSCOM's own active-duty Soldiers depicting the modern-day female Soldier."



Solovey created 250 artist proof copies of his watercolor fine art. During the ceremony, Solovey will present INSCOM with framed artist proof numbered 35 — directly corresponding to the military intelligence 35-series military occupational specialties. The frame also includes INSCOM's current command coin flanked by the front and back of Solovey’s 250th Army Birthday coin depicting the same fine art.



“It will be personally signed, numbered and embossed,” said Solovey. “Along the bottom, the personal inscription reads, ‘To the Men & Women of U.S. Army INSCOM who selflessly go the distance every day in service of our great nation! Vigilance Always!'”



From November 2025 to May 2026, timed with his upcoming retirement, Solovey was selected to display his work at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia.

Dr. Clay Mountcastle, a Virginia Military Institute 1994 graduate, is the Virginia War Memorial’s executive director.



“We went to VMI together and he is aware of the significance of the 250th fine art for our formation," said Solovey. "I’m very humbled as he asked me if I would be willing to support the museum with a military fine art exhibit.”



Forty of Solovey’s framed original lithographs will be on display, including his first military collage from his Bosnia deployment in 1998.



“The intent is to ‘give back’ and share my best work with the community,” said Solovey. “The ‘Citizen-Soldier’ theme also reflects the mission of VMI. The grand opening black-tie gala will also be an event to express my thanks to family, friends, mentors and other service members.”



Mountcastle became aware of Solovey's artwork years after they met and was impressed by his ability to use his artistic talent to honor the military and tell its history.

"It is a fitting tribute to our veterans, and it highlights the bond that those who serve feel with one another and with our country," said Mountcastle. "It’s a simple image that conveys a powerful message of service, sacrifice and love of country."



Col. Michael Solovey, assistant chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, visiting the footstone of his grandfather who also served in the U.S. Army.

Mountcastle said Solovey's, often referred to as Spike, artwork is special, particularly for veterans.



"It resonates with those who have served, and part of what we do here at the Virginia War Memorial is tell our military’s story," said Mountcastle. "That’s what Spike is able to do incredibly well with his artwork, is to put the story of our military in detailed, powerful images. His work is a perfect fit for our Veterans’ Art Gallery."



Solovey's interest in fine art began when he chose to attend the VMI. He graduated in 1996 with a degree in fine art and modern languages. He spent his senior year at the Marchutz School of Art, Aix-en-Provence, France.



Following graduation, Solovey commissioned into the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps in 1996.



"I initially planned on serving four years in the Army then get out and become an architect," said Solovey. "But, coming up on my fifth year the attack on our country during 9/11 changed my plans.”



During INSCOM's ceremony, Solovey will be wearing his grandfather's original 1940s wool Ike jacket.



"My mother recently passed away and at the gravesite I saw my grandfather's footstone," said Solovey. "My grandfather, whom I never met, was a WWII veteran. It is a great honor for me to wear his service jacket with my AGSU during the ceremony. He finally got his coin."



Following retirement next year, Solovey plans on pursuing fine art full time.



“We only get one chance to do this,” said Solovey. “This is much more than a painting, it is a culmination of almost 30 years with over 200 pieces of art and here is the gift back to the Army, back to our formation. It's custom-made. It's custom-designed. There's extra effort. It's meant to be memorable because it's such a significant milestone.”