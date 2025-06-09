Reel fun! Nearly 1,000 participate in Fort Knox Kids Fishing Derby at Camp Carlson

Editor’s Note: To view and download all photos for this event, click on the Flickr album link here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720326728751/.



FORT KNOX, Ky. — Little anglers from all around the area descended on Camp Carlson June 7 to enjoy a great day at the 2025 Fort Knox Kids Fishing Derby.



Officials from Fort Knox Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation said they were concerned earlier in the week that the event might get rained out, but that proved to not be the case.



“They’re really starting to bite,” said one man who helped his grandson place a big catfish on the scale 30 minutes after the start of the tournament. “He’ll definitely be back with more fish.”



The cooler overcast weather brought out more than 900 for fishing, fun, food and prizes. Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10281 in nearby Vine Grove manned a tent to provide advice, help, extra gear and worms, and weigh all fish caught by the children, while other members cooked food and organized the prize giveaways at the end.



Thirty minutes after helping his grandson, the man walked back up to the scales with his granddaughter and a sunfish she had caught. Children all around the lake did their part by hauling in everything from sunfish and bass to channel cats.

