Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responds to marine casualty on Hay Lake, Michigan

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    June 9, 2025
    Lt. Joseph Snyder
    906-748-0539

    SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes personnel responded to a marine vessel casualty regarding the Honorable James L. Oberstar, an 806-foot bulk cargo ship, on Hay Lake, Michigan.

    Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes dispatched a boat crew from Station Sault Sainte Marie.

    Personnel aboard the Honorable James L. Oberstar notified the Coast Guard at 3:50 p.m., Sunday, of vibrations while underway east of Neebish Island in the St. Marys River.

    The Coast Guard initiated a marine investigation. There are currently no signs of pollution.

    The vessel was carrying limestone at the time of the incident and reported there were no injuries on board. The vessel is currently anchored in Hay Lake, Michigan.

    The Army Corps of Engineers conducted a survey of the channel and verified it was safe for commercial marine traffic. The St. Marys River remains open to vessel traffic.

    For more information, contact Lt. Joseph Snyder, Public Affairs Officer, at 906-748-0539 or via email at joseph.d.snyder@uscg.mil

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:03
    Story ID: 500056
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    casualty
    Sault Ste. marie
    Lake Superior
    marine vessel
    Sector Northern Great Lakes
    Oberstar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download