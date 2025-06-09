U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responds to marine casualty on Hay Lake, Michigan

June 9, 2025

Lt. Joseph Snyder

906-748-0539



SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes personnel responded to a marine vessel casualty regarding the Honorable James L. Oberstar, an 806-foot bulk cargo ship, on Hay Lake, Michigan.



Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes dispatched a boat crew from Station Sault Sainte Marie.



Personnel aboard the Honorable James L. Oberstar notified the Coast Guard at 3:50 p.m., Sunday, of vibrations while underway east of Neebish Island in the St. Marys River.



The Coast Guard initiated a marine investigation. There are currently no signs of pollution.



The vessel was carrying limestone at the time of the incident and reported there were no injuries on board. The vessel is currently anchored in Hay Lake, Michigan.



The Army Corps of Engineers conducted a survey of the channel and verified it was safe for commercial marine traffic. The St. Marys River remains open to vessel traffic.



For more information, contact Lt. Joseph Snyder, Public Affairs Officer, at 906-748-0539 or via email at joseph.d.snyder@uscg.mil



-USCG-

