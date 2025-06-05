Seconds to Spare: A Sailor’s Fight for Life in the Eye of the Storm

The order to cancel evening flights came down at 8:15 p.m. on April 7, 2025, a reprieve from a rapidly approaching storm that promised to shroud USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in darkness and rain. But before the last helicopter could be secured, a different kind of emergency ripped through the ship – a Sailor collapsing, an emergency call over the 1MC, and a desperate race against time and Mother Nature.



Cmdr. Sean Rice, the executive officer assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, was preparing for a 9:00 p.m. flight when word came that the last two cycles of the evening were canceled. Severe convective weather was threatening the divert airfields, making conditions too dangerous for flight operations. The storm was moving faster than anticipated, and its arrival at Ford’s location was imminent.



Abruptly, the rapid, insistent peal of bells reverberated through the narrow passageways of the ship, and “Medical emergency, medical emergency!” was called over the 1MC. The ship’s medical team sprang into action. When they arrived at the gym, they found Sailors already performing CPR on an unresponsive Sailor. The patient had been running on the treadmill, then stopped, convulsed and collapsed on the floor between rows of equipment.



Lt. Elizabeth Uecker, Ford’s physician assistant, called Lt. Carlos Robles, the ship’s nurse, from the scene.



“It’s happening. We are doing CPR. We need medications, and you need to get up here!”



Robles’ boots pounded the floor as he ran to the crash cart in Main Medical, pulled medications and told the nurse anesthetist to grab his gear for intubation.



In the gym, the Medical Response Team (MRT) was on round six of CPR. They worked in sync, their movement precise and practiced. As rescue breaths were given, the defibrillator pads were placed. The first rhythm check came back - ventricular fibrillation, no pulse. As the defibrillator charged, every pair of eyes in the room watched the monitor. The shock was delivered and CPR resumed. Another check - no pulse.



After 15 rounds of CPR and the administration of epinephrine, the patient’s pulse returned signaling they could now be moved down to Main Medical.



After intubation and stabilization, the Corpsmen swiftly transported the patient through the ship to Main Medical. The path ahead was a gauntlet: across the gym, down a ladderwell, through the maze of aircraft in the hanger bay, into the medical staging area elevator and finally down to the 2nd deck and into Medical. There, Lt. Cmdr. Jordan Robinson, the ship’s surgeon, immediately took control as the decision was made to transport the Sailor off the ship to the nearest Level 1 trauma center. The medical team reassessed the vital signs, confirmed and secured the airway, started necessary medications and quickly completed lab work to stabilize the patient for the flight ahead.



In the Combat Direction Center, an undercurrent of tension ran through the group as flight preparations kicked into overdrive. Capt. Christopher Williams, Ford’s executive officer, moved with focused urgency to mobilize the medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) coordination team. Several departments — Operations, Security, Weapons, HSC-9, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 — were called in to execute a plan.



The storm still loomed, its unpredictability casting doubt on whether the helicopter would be able to make it to Shands Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, at all. Each choice involved a calculated risk.



Lt. j.g. Melvin Williams, Rice’s co-pilot, and Naval Aircrewmen 3rd Class Haevinn Kahala, both assigned to HSC- 9, sprinted to the aircraft. They were tasked with preparing the helicopter and ensuring the cabin was ready for a litter-bound patient in desperate need of care. At the same time, two of the squadron’s seasoned medical professionals—Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Damiano Bonadonna, and freshly-qualified aircrew paramedic Naval Aircrewmen 2nd Class Sean Winterburn, volunteered to join the crew and provide critical medical support during the perilous flight.



“The HSC-9 pilots and crew had the helicopter ready and spinning long before we were even close to sending the patient,” said Cmdr. Kristina O’Connor, Ford’s senior medical officer. “They were monitoring the storm with precision, getting constant updates on the weather and adjusting their flight path on the fly. Once the patient was loaded, without hesitation they were off.”



Everything was set in motion. The storm was the only thing standing between the crew and their destination. Shands Medical Center was identified as the closest safe haven, but even as they plotted the course, weather reports from Florida’s divert airfields showed conditions were rapidly deteriorating.



The ship’s meteorologists delivered vital updates. The radar painted a dire picture: a violent line of storms was churning from the coast of the Carolinas south to Florida, positioned squarely between the ship and Jacksonville. But there was a break in the storm’s progression that allowed for a narrow opening in the weather, and the crew saw their chance to move southward toward the city. Rice and his crew chief, Naval Aircrewman 1st Class John Kainoa, gathered all required information and proceeded to the helicopter.



At 10:45 p.m., the crew launched into the night sky, immediately greeted by sheets of rain, intense lightning, and towering clouds. Engulfed by the storm, they aimed for a tiny sliver of clear sky – the helicopter’s only visible path. An additional airborne helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 provided real-time weather information for Rice’s crew to avoid the storm and maintain visual conditions as long as possible. Despite their vital assistance, the weather provided no choice but to punch through the rain and clouds and proceed via instrument navigation.



Robles, Bonadonna and Winterburn worked to stabilize the patient during the transit. The patients’ vital signs were deteriorating. While battling turbulence that shook the aircraft violently and operating under the dim glow of limited light, they administered life-saving medication with precision, their hands steady despite the chaos around them. Every decision, every movement, was deliberate as they worked in near darkness with unwavering focus.



With 60 nautical miles left to go, sudden turbulence tossed the helo from side to side, lightning intensified, and the headwind roared to nearly 50 knots, but the patient’s condition demanded they press on. Rice called for deviation - a plea for a lower altitude from the shore controlling agency. Even though they might lose radar contact, a descent to 3,000 feet was ordered. Rice then requested a further drop to 2,000 feet, demanding maximum performance of the aircraft and knowing the calculated risks he needed to take to deliver his crew and their patient safely.



Slowly, the headwind began to fade, and the sky began to quiet as the lightning retreated. As the clouds began to part, the dim, distant lights of the Jacksonville skyline emerged through the haze— offering a promise of safety amidst the storm. But the situation remained critical. Shands Medical Center came into view, and the crew executed a flawless approach. The aircraft touched down at 12:07 a.m. The medical team swiftly transferred the patient to Shands’ Intensive Care Unit.



“In more than 3,000 hours of military flying experience, this was by far the most challenging and dangerous weather conditions I have ever encountered on any flight, much less one at night, long-range, from ship,” said Rice.



The Sailor’s initial prognosis was less than 15% chance of survival. But the crew refused to concede, and despite the odds, the patient is now recovering. It was a mission that could have ended in tragedy, but instead became a testament to courage, skill, and teamwork.



Rice and Williams both received Navy Commendation Medals, and Robles, Kainoa, Kahala, Winterburn and Bonadonna were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on April 13th, 2025, in recognition of their life-saving efforts and heroic actions.

