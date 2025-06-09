Hohenfels graduates enter new stage of their lives

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- The class of 2025 from Hohenfels High School...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- The class of 2025 from Hohenfels High School fling their mortarboards into the air. Seniors from Hohenfels Middle / High School receive their diplomas during a graduation ceremony June 6, 2025 at the school's football field. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – Seniors from Hohenfels High School walked the stage and received their diplomas during an outdoor, afternoon ceremony June 6, 2025 at the high school’s football field near Hohenfels, Germany.



The graduation was preceded by a parade in which the seniors rode in Family cars or on the backs of military vehicles as community members stood along General Patton Drive to cheer them on.



Community members, Family members from out of country, sat in the bleachers as the seniors, dressed in robes and mortarboards, marched to Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” to take their seats for the ceremony.



In addition to the 28 graduates, two auxiliary students, who were also graduating but not part of the school’s ceremony, were also recognized for their achievement.



During his speech to the students, Principal Rick Renninger told the students that hard work would open doors to them, but also urged them to be kind.



“There will never be a time in your life that someone doesn’t need affirmation, a smile, a pat on the back, a kind word, a high five, a tender hug,” he said. “Kindness will always set you apart. I have seen that kindness in all of you at one time or another, so keep it going.”



He also told the students to take care of themselves and take care of others.



Malea Jobity, the salutatorian, is moving on to the University of Vermont, where she plans on pursuing an education in teaching elementary school students. She relayed to her fellow graduates and the audience, that as military children, they will make home wherever they go.



“We build a home here together,” she said. “And now, as we prepare to leave this place, some of us heading back to the states, others to colleges, military service or jobs, we take these routes and our home with us. No matter where we land, you’ll know how to start over, how to connect, how to lead.”



Kariana Jones was the valedictorian and spoke about letting go of resentment, urging her classmates to “walk in love.”



“Love was never meant to be effortless,” Jones said. “It’s a choice we must consciously make daily and is a step I encourage you to take.”



Jones plans on pursuing a career in forensic psychology as she continues her academic journey at Howard University in Washington D.C.



Col. Stephen C. Flanagan served as the keynote speaker during the event, and her proffered three pieces of advice to the class. He asked the class to serve something bigger than themselves. He said there would be setbacks, failures and heartbreak. And he asked the class to be careful how they assess their self-worth.



“Just pursuing money or achievement may give you some satisfaction and wealth, but serving others is absolutely the most rewarding,” he said on the first point.



On his second point concerning setbacks and failures, he advised not to live in fear of them but prepare for them. On his third point, he said it may be more difficult for the 2025 class’s generation than his own.



“Be mindful of where you’re spending your time, what you’re feeding your mind, and where you’re opening yourself up to feedback,” he said.



As the graduates walked the stage to receive their diplomata, they each received a rose, which they brought to their Family members in the audience. After this, they turned the tassels on their mortarboards and, with the final word of Renninger, flung their caps skyward.



The graduates from Hohenfels High School:

- Nehemiah Baleto

- Lucas Buford

- Anastasia Felix

- Neon Francis

- Marcus Freeman

- Benjamin Hastings

- Jalissa Jobity

- Malea Jobity

- Olivia Johnson

- Kariana Jones

- Ethan Koekenberg

- Genesis Levinthol-Winkler

- Joseph Londono

- Trenton Olson

- Isis Queen

- Matheo Reyes

- Brynn Ropelewski

- Keaira Satchel

- Trevon Scott

- Suseshery Sigrah

- Javin Smith

- Kelcey Smith

- Kyla Smith

- Hayden Spalsbury

- Rinoah Takacs

- Zachery Tanner

- Dominick Turley

- Christian "Angel" Young



The auxiliary students:

- Haley Frohnhoefer

- Zofia Hefflefinger



For photos from the event, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720326723522.