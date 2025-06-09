Foot March in St. Augustine Celebrates U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In celebration of the United States Army’s 250th birthday, the Jacksonville Army Recruiting Battalion will lead a commemorative foot march through historic downtown St. Augustine on Saturday, June 14, at 8:00 a.m. beginning at the iconic Castillo de San Marcos National Monument.



The march will unite past, present, and future Soldiers alongside members of the greater Jacksonville community in a powerful display of pride, tradition, and shared purpose.



Open to the public, the event is a unique opportunity to walk side-by-side with those who have served — and those preparing to serve — in honor of the Army’s enduring legacy. The march will conclude with a Future Soldier swear-in ceremony and a cake-cutting celebration at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.



“The Army’s 250th birthday is more than a milestone — it’s a moment to reflect on our history, connect with our communities, and reaffirm our commitment to defending the values that define our nation,” said Lt. Col. Justin Patton, Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion commander.



The foot march will travel through downtown St. Augustine, highlighting the rich historical connection between America’s oldest city and the Army’s centuries-long service to the nation. Attendees are encouraged to bring family and friends, show their support, and learn more about opportunities to serve.



This event is part of the U.S. Army’s yearlong commemoration of its 250 years of service, honoring its role in safeguarding America’s freedoms since 1775.

