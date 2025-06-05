Fort Drum celebrates opening of Mountain Peak Ice Cream, the sweetest destination on post

Photo By Michael Strasser | A customer orders a cone before heading back to work June 6 at Mountain Peak Ice...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | A customer orders a cone before heading back to work June 6 at Mountain Peak Ice Cream. Fort Drum officials participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s sweetest destination on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 9, 2025) -- A new ice cream shop at Fort Drum is sure to satisfy Soldiers and families looking for cold treats to combat the summer heat.



Mountain Peak Ice Cream, located behind The Peak, opened for business following a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 6, ushering in the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s sweetest destination on post.



“I’m extremely proud to host this event, the opening of Mountain Peak Ice Cream,” said Sharon Addison, Fort Drum FMWR director. “This is the second business we have opened in less than a year, and it has been a phenomenal effort by Becky Morgia, Charlie Rhode and their staff. We look forward to its success.”



The Mountain Peak Ice Cream staff has been fine-tuning operations under a soft launch for a few weeks now, as had the Sip of Glory Coffeehouse when it opened last November.



“I came here on that day for the soft opening, and it was incredible to see the line of people,” said Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander. “I guess everybody in the North Country loves their ice cream.”



In addition to weekly specials, the shop offers a variety of hard and soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes and more. Small cones are available for younger children, and doggie treats are also available.



Myer said having a coffee shop and ice cream parlor in an area that is walking distance for Fort Drum residents will only enhance The Peak as a popular community venue.



“This can only happen because of a lot of hard work by our FMWR team,” Myer said. “They have been testing to see what’s popular, asking people what they like, and just anticipating everything that goes into making a business successful. So, really, I just thank them for having that kind of vision.”



For more information and hours of operation, visit https://drum.armymwr.com/mountain-peak-ice-cream and follow www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR.