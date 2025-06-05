‘Old Ironsides’ winning around the world

Photo By Pfc. Brent Lee | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division fire an M1A2 SEP V2 tank on Feb....... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Brent Lee | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division fire an M1A2 SEP V2 tank on Feb. 17, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brent Lee) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – The 1st Armored Division continues to reaffirm the U.S. Army’s status as the most lethal fighting force in the world, securing top honors in three of the world’s most demanding armored warfare competitions during the first half of 2025.



Teams from the division, known as “Old Ironsides”, earned first place at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge in Germany, second place at the Coral Balmoral Tank Competition in Australia, and third place at the Gainey Cup Best Scout Squad Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia.



These back-to-back placements highlight the unit’s tactical mastery and adaptability under pressure and send a clear message to both allies and adversaries alike about the capability of the Iron Soldier.



“I couldn’t be more proud of the Soldiers of the 1st Armored Division,” said Maj. Gen. Curt Taylor, commanding general of the division. “These victories are proof that the US Army has the most lethal and disciplined tank crews and scout teams in the world. Whether in the Pacific, Europe, or here at home, we continue to demonstrate the expertise and winning spirit of America’s mounted warriors.”



A New First



In February, a four-man tank crew from the division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team outperformed multinational partners at the International Tank Challenge at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. This year’s challenge marked the first time a U.S. Army crew claimed first place in the event’s history, a milestone that underscored both individual and collective mastery under pressure.



The crew from the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, topped 11 teams from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, and Switzerland across events testing offensive operations, gunnery, precision driving, medical evacuation, and crew-level problem-solving under stress. The win represents a significant achievement for the U.S. Army’s armored formations and sets a new standard for future competitors.



"The other crews that were behind and chasing … are really talented crews, and the fact that we're the first American team to [win] on this stage is incredible," said Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Greene, tank commander.



The competition not only demonstrated American armored capability but also strengthened multinational relationships. The weeklong event emphasized interoperability and shared tactical development among NATO partners. While the competition crowned a winner, its true value lay in how crews learned from each other’s techniques and doctrine. By excelling alongside international peers, the 1st AD further proved its ability to fight and win in coalition environments—ready to lead in both training and combat.



"Being a combat arms guy, especially on tanks my whole career, that's always one of our foundations: being as lethal as we can, and I think this competition attested to that ability," Greene said.



Following their first-place finish at the competition, Greene and his tank crew were recognized for their outstanding performance. Greene, along with Gunner Sgt. Graham Parker, Loader Spc. Donovan Lavery, and Driver Pfc. Nicolae Lawson, received the Army Commendation Medal. The crew was also inducted into the U.S. Cavalry and Armor Association’s Honorable Order of St. George—an honor reserved for those who demonstrate excellence in the armored force.



Coral Balmoral Tank Competition



In April, a crew from the division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team earned second place at the Coral Balmoral Tank Competition in Australia. Operating in desert and woodland terrain, they trained alongside Australian, New Zealand, and other US forces and demonstrated the division’s ability to rapidly integrate with partners and execute complex missions in the Indo-Pacific.



When discussing multinational readiness, Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Sanchez , 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 1st ABCT, 1st AD said, “One day we might actually be conducting a mission alongside them. And they brought that up a lot, which made me realize just how real that possibility is. One day, we might be on their flank—or they might be on ours—and we’ll have to rely on each other.”



Sanchez summed up his experience at Coral Balmoral by saying, “We felt truly honored to represent Old Ironsides—America’s Tank Division. That name carries a lot of weight, and we didn’t fully realize that at first - the expectation tied to it is excellence.”



Gainey Cup Best Scout Squad Competition



That same month, competing as one of 18 teams, a crew of six Bradley Fighting Vehicle cavalry scouts from A Troop, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st ABCT, 1st AD, took third place at the Gainey Cup Best Scout Squad Competition. The Gainey Cup Best Scout Squad Competition is a premier event hosted by the U.S. Army Armor School at Fort Benning, Georgia. Named after Command Sgt. Maj. William "Joe" Gainey, the Army’s first senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the competition honors his legacy of leadership and excellence in cavalry operations.



Operating across grueling reconnaissance lanes designed to simulate real-world combat scenarios, the scouts excelled in intelligence gathering, movement under fire, and lethal precision, all hallmarks of 1st AD’s emphasis on reconnaissance excellence. The Gainey Cup serves as a benchmark for excellence in cavalry scouting, reinforcing the importance of readiness, adaptability, and teamwork in modern military operations.



“We were the underdogs, and we wanted to prove to them [because we were heavy] that we were ready,” explained Pfc. Ryan Plowman. “People thought we weren’t gonna perform well, but when it comes down to it, we’re pretty good at what we do.”



The six-man Bradley crew will go on to represent the division at III Armored Corps’ Best Squad Competition at Ft. Riley, Kansas, in August 2025.



A Legacy of Winning



These accomplishments serve a larger purpose than pride or recognition. In today’s era of global competition, visible displays of tactical strength reinforce deterrence, assure allies, and remind adversaries that American armored formations remain unmatched in both capability and will.



“The world is watching,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, senior enlisted advisor, 1st AD. “When we show up and win on three continents in one year, it reminds everyone what readiness and lethality look like in action. Scouts and tankers alike proved that America’s Tank Division brings more than just armored firepower; it brings 18,000 highly trained, gritty, and extremely proud Iron Soldiers.”



By dominating competitions in Europe, the Pacific, and at home, the 1st AD proved its ability to deploy, integrate, and win in any theater. These achievements underscore why ‘Old Ironsides’ remains the Army’s premier armored formation: lethal, responsive, and ready to fight and win wherever needed.



The 1st Armored Division headquarters is currently deployed to Europe in support of V Corps, the Army’s only forward-deployed corps. The mission of the division task force, Task Force Iron, is to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps and engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners.