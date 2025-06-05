Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America ARG and 31st MEU Marines Conduct Integrated Operations in Solomon Sea

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth | 250527-N-TW227-1123 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2025) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine...... read more read more

    SOLOMON SEA

    06.09.2025

    Story by Lt. Carolina Fernandez 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SOLOMON SEA (June 9, 2025) Elements of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting integrated operations in the Solomon Sea, June 9.

    The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), the amphibious transport dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), and their Marine Corps 31st MEU embarked elements are the only forward-deployed ARG-MEU, and serve as the ready crisis-response force in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

    “Operations at sea with our U.S. Marine Corps partners demonstrates the incredible capability of the America Amphibious Ready Group and strengthens Navy and Marine Corps integration at sea,” said Capt. Patrick German, commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11. “While underway, we look forward to advancing our capabilities through multi-domain operations.”

    Deploying from USS America is a detachment of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 consisting of F-35B Lighting II aircraft operating from USS America, which provide commanders more stealth and flexibility than any other aircraft.

    “The forward positioning of this much combat power shows how much skin in the game we have and illustrates our capability and resolve – which is the core of deterrence,” said Col. Chris P. Niedziocha, commanding officer, 31st MEU.

    Comprised of more than 5,000 Marines and Sailors, the America ARG is an integral part of forward-deployed U.S. naval power in 7th Fleet. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Follow USS America (https://www.facebook.com/USSAmerica/) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (https://www.facebook.com/31stMEU) on Facebook for regular updates throughout the patrol. For media inquiries, contact PAO@lha6.navy.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 02:23
    Story ID: 500037
    Location: SOLOMON SEA
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America ARG and 31st MEU Marines Conduct Integrated Operations in Solomon Sea, by LT Carolina Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    PHIBRON 11
    LSD 47
    LHA 6
    LPD 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download