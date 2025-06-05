America ARG and 31st MEU Marines Conduct Integrated Operations in Solomon Sea

SOLOMON SEA (June 9, 2025) Elements of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting integrated operations in the Solomon Sea, June 9.



The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), the amphibious transport dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), and their Marine Corps 31st MEU embarked elements are the only forward-deployed ARG-MEU, and serve as the ready crisis-response force in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



“Operations at sea with our U.S. Marine Corps partners demonstrates the incredible capability of the America Amphibious Ready Group and strengthens Navy and Marine Corps integration at sea,” said Capt. Patrick German, commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11. “While underway, we look forward to advancing our capabilities through multi-domain operations.”



Deploying from USS America is a detachment of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 consisting of F-35B Lighting II aircraft operating from USS America, which provide commanders more stealth and flexibility than any other aircraft.



“The forward positioning of this much combat power shows how much skin in the game we have and illustrates our capability and resolve – which is the core of deterrence,” said Col. Chris P. Niedziocha, commanding officer, 31st MEU.



Comprised of more than 5,000 Marines and Sailors, the America ARG is an integral part of forward-deployed U.S. naval power in 7th Fleet. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



