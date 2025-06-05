Carrying the Torch from Doughboys to Digital

Photo By Leo Jenkins | Army Maj. Christopher Bizor holds his Certificate of Retirement and Certificate of...... read more read more Photo By Leo Jenkins | Army Maj. Christopher Bizor holds his Certificate of Retirement and Certificate of Appreciation during his retirement ceremony at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 8, 2025. Bizor’s retirement marks the conclusion of a distinguished career spanning more than two decades. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – For Maj. Christopher Bizor, service in the U.S. Army is more than a profession—it’s the culmination of a family legacy that spans more than a century. From the trenches of World War I to today’s digital battlefield, the Bizor name has echoed through generations of selfless service.



“My great-grandfather, LeRoy Chaffin, served in World War I,” Bizor said. “Thinking about the courage it took for him to enlist at that time—it fills me with awe.”



Chaffin’s service laid the foundation for a tradition that would grow through World War II, Vietnam, and beyond. Bizor’s grandfather, Charlie Bizor Sr., served during WWII, followed by his uncle, Charlie Jr., who fought with the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, during the Vietnam War. His father and other uncles also served in the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.



“It’s a powerful symbol of unity,” Bizor said. “Each branch, each path, represented a different way to serve the same cause—our nation.”



Raised in Dallas, Texas, Bizor’s road to service was shaped by humble beginnings and tested by adversity. At just four years old, he survived a house fire, jumping from a second-story window. That early experience left a lasting mark.



“It taught me to persevere,” he said. “Those moments build grit and shape who you become.”



Bizor’s passion for service took root in high school through JROTC at David W. Carter High School. With a full ROTC scholarship to Prairie View A&M University, he commissioned into the Army, setting out not just to follow in his family’s footsteps, but to lead with distinction.



“I joined the Army not just to continue the legacy—but to elevate it,” Bizor said.



Over the past two decades, Bizor has become a cornerstone of Army communications. As a battalion signal officer, he led efforts to re-establish mission systems following deployment. Later, as a brigade signal officer, he supported complex operations under intense pressure. His leadership has been consistently marked by excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the mission.



But for Bizor, service is about more than systems and networks — it’s about people.



“Leadership means developing others,” he said. “It’s investing in people, mentoring them, and helping them reach their potential. I believe in empowering others and setting the example,” Bizor said. “That’s what true leadership looks like.”



As the Army commemorates its 250th birthday, Bizor also prepares to close a distinguished chapter of his own. In May 2025, he will retire as a U.S. Army Central Signal Soldier—capping off a career defined by grit, purpose, and leadership in one of the Army’s most critical technical fields.



“I carry my family’s legacy with pride,” Bizor said. “And I hope to leave one just as meaningful.”



From the battlefields of past generations to the networks that connect today’s force, Maj. Christopher Bizor’s story reminds us that legacy is not just inherited—it is earned, lived, and passed forward.