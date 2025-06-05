$1.6 million renovations underway for USAG Humphreys Command Group

Photo By Monique Freemon | Michael Joiner, Civil and Project Engineer, Pyeongtaek Resident Office, U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Monique Freemon | Michael Joiner, Civil and Project Engineer, Pyeongtaek Resident Office, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), has worked for USACE since graduating college in 2019 and for FED since 2022. He stated project 520595, renovations for the first and third floors of USAG Humphreys Command, is “an interesting project because it has every aspect of mechanical, civil, electrical, architectural” during his site visit of the building May 29, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The $1.6 million renovation is part of the Job Order Contract program, which is an expedited procurement process specifically for projects that do not need formal construction designs. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District’s (USACE FED) Project 520595, which is the renovations of the first and third floor to accommodate the USAG Humphreys Command Group, the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO) and the Internal Review and Audit Compliance Officer (IRACO) is currently under construction on Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

“It’s an interesting project because it has every aspect of mechanical, civil, electrical and architectural. So, it’s kind of a big scale, but little project,” Michael Joiner, Civil and Project Engineer, Pyeongtaek Resident Office, USACE FED.

The $1.6 million project’s scope includes renovating the walls, heating and cooling area, security updates, electrical and all supporting electrical, conference rooms and flooring. Additionally, there will be a ramp and new drop-off lane for easier access to the entrance.

Part of the renovations include creating a more contemporary look with repainting, new tiles, flooring and drop ceilings on both floors. Additionally, new electrical conduit, duct and drywall installations in progress, which is about 25% completed.

According to Joiner, there will be new floors with more spacing. To illustrate, one room on the first floor will include a raised access so federal employees can view monitors on the wall. The third floor will include a reception desk and more space for individual offices; and an open space for workstations and dividers, and a larger office for the installation’s commander.

“These renovations ensure U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys has the right tools and the right people in the right place. By modernizing and optimizing the space to enhance collaboration, we’re reinforcing our ability to maintain operational readiness across Camp Humphreys and the many commands that call it home,” said Col. Ryan Workman, Commander, USAG Humphreys and Area III.

There are many avenues to procure a contract with USACE FED. Currently, FED has roughly 330 active projects with a total estimated value of more than $6 billion throughout the Republic of Korea (RoK).

One pathway for projects is via a Job Order Contract (JOC), which is an expedited procurement process specifically for projects that do not need formal construction designs. Typically, the completion of a JOC project can be a little over a year.

Many of these projects are renovations or repair projects like roofs, floor renovations and modifications. The amount of time to award a JOC project is typically 45 to 60 days.

“Thanks to the short award process, Job Order Contracts, or JOCs, are like firefighters in construction—able to mobilize quickly and deliver quality work. This efficiency is possible because the contractors are well-versed in the USACE procedures and bring extensive experience to each project,” said Nathan Han, Resident Engineer, Pyeongtaek Resident Office, USACE FED.

While JOCs are not a new method, these projects ensure USACE FED maintains quality with customer focus by being responsive and attentive to the needs and concerns of stakeholders.

For more information and updates on USACE FED projects, check out our website at https://www.pof.usace.army.mil/.