A Soldier’s Purpose Beyond the Pain

Army 1st Lt. James Smith, a forward observer with the 25th Infantry Division, conducts a patrol with his unit in northern South Vietnam in 1968. Smith's dedication to duty and steadfast presence on the battlefield continue to inspire his grandson, Army Spc. Darian Smith, helped his squad, assigned to U.S. Army Central, win the Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition.

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — For Spc. Darian Smith, service isn't just a uniform or a job—it's a legacy born of hardship, healing, and the enduring lessons of a quiet grandfather who led without fanfare.



Growing up in Chattanooga, Tenn., Smith didn't have his father in the picture. Instead, it was his grandfather—an Army forward observer in Vietnam—who showed him what strength looked like. A man of few words, his grandfather taught him how to fix a water heater, support a family, and when necessary, stand tall in hard times.



"He taught me how to be a man," Smith said. "If something broke, he was there. Every football game, every wrestling match—he was in the stands."



His grandfather, a first lieutenant in the 25th Infantry Division, served in northern South Vietnam between 1968 and 1969. He earned two Bronze Stars and participated in fire missions during some of the war's most challenging moments. After returning home, he served at Arlington National Cemetery, performing funeral services for fallen service members.



Smith's reverence for his grandfather's service eventually became the compass guiding his own.



"He's proud of his service," Smith said. "Seeing how much it meant to him, to his friends at reunions, made me want to be part of something bigger."



Smith first joined the Marine Corps in 2018 as an infantryman. But after his enlistment ended, he felt a void. He'd lost the structure, the brotherhood—and most painfully, he'd lost his sister. Grieving and unsure of his path, Smith turned to the Army National Guard, seeking a way forward.



"I didn't really have a plan," Smith said. "I was just trying to fill the void. And when I joined the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, it felt like I had a purpose again."



Surrounded by peers and leaders who cared, he slowly began to heal.

"My squad leader, my team leader—everyone was there for me," he said. "I could call them late at night when I was struggling. They helped me through the loss."



Smith deployed to Kuwait with his unit and was later selected as an alternate member of the U.S. Army Central's 2025 Best Squad team. He joined the winning squad from the 10th Mountain Division to continue training in preparation for the next phase of the competition.



"Being part of that team—it means a lot," Smith said. "You realize you're just one piece of a bigger puzzle, and you take pride in doing your part right."



Service, for Smith, is about shared effort and unspoken support.

"Everyone's got a job. And when everyone does their part, we succeed together," he said. "That's what makes this worth it."



Now married, his wife Elizabeth supported him through his transition to the Army and has helped hold the family together while he trains and deploys.



"She does everything—handles bills, raises our son when I'm away, sends care packages, even makes sure I FaceTime our boy," he said. "She's the reason I can keep doing this."



Though Smith came from a modest background, raised by a single mother with three children in a small home, he's proud of the progress he's made. He's determined to be for his son what his grandfather was for him—a steady, selfless presence.



"I hope I can be that role model for my son," he said. "If he chooses to serve one day, I hope he does it with the same pride and purpose that runs in our family."



Smith's journey—through grief, growth, and quiet strength—reminds all Americans that service doesn't always roar. Sometimes, it simply shows up, fixes what's broken, and leaves things better than it found them.