A-staff course held at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Story by Airman Kaedin Teel 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    By Airman 1st Class Kaedin Teel
    137th Special Operations Wing

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Okla. – Instructors from the United States Air Force Special Operations School held a wing staff course at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, July 9-19, 2024.

    “The wing A-staff concept is new, and we are one of the only Air National Guard units that have started really putting full time resources into having an A-staff,” said Lt. Col. Robert Dunham, chief of staff over the A-staff and special staff for the 137th Special Operations Wing.

    The course was held for senior NCOs and officers. Students practiced breaking down problems and presenting good courses of action for the wing commander to take in a variety of scenarios.

    Units can better focus on their war mission by separating line functions, which focus on readiness training and job skills, and staff functions, which focus on administrative and resource needs. This devotion of time allows squadrons to better prepare mission-ready Airmen.

    “I think that everybody understands now that our role is twofold,” said Dunham. “We need to break out our staff functions from our line functions to allow our units to concentrate on really training our troops to perform their downrange mission and to allow the staff to take on the staff functions for the Wing.”

    During the course, Airmen were taught how an A-staff functions. The A-staff accomplishes administration, requests, information and implementation, rather than individual units handling those tasks.

    “The course benefited me personally the same as the base. It expanded on A-staff roles for the wing and how it functions within Air Force Special Operations Command,” said Senior Master Sgt. Ben Agent, the quality assurance noncommissioned officer in charge at the 137th Special Operations Communications Squadron.

