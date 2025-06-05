A Second Chance, A Lasting Impact

Photo By Leo Jenkins | Staff Sgt. James Austin Lane, squad leader for U.S. Army Central’s 2025 Best Squad...... read more read more Photo By Leo Jenkins | Staff Sgt. James Austin Lane, squad leader for U.S. Army Central’s 2025 Best Squad winning team, reflects on his family’s legacy of service during a portrait session at Patton Hall on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — Staff Sgt. James Austin Lane carries more than gear into competition. He carries a legacy that traces back to World War II—an inheritance not of medals, but of quiet courage, integrity, and service before self.



“My grandfather, Sidney Austin Lane, helped liberate concentration camps in Europe,” said Lane. “He joined during a time when the world was grappling with right and wrong—and he chose to fight for what was right.”



After the European theater, he served at Fort Dix, N.J., and later helped design circuitry that supported the Apollo 11 moon landing. Lane was given his grandfather’s name—and, he says, a calling to serve.



That sense of duty would later pull Lane out of a turbulent youth. Kicked out of high school for attendance issues, he found himself with few options. He met an Army recruiter outside a station in Burlington, Vt., who didn’t just offer a path to enlistment — he offered Lane a second chance.



“I didn’t have a diploma. No direction. He pointed me toward Job Corps, where I learned carpentry, earned my GED, and started down the right road,” Lane said. “That’s when everything changed.”



In August 2011, Lane began basic training. Assigned to 2nd Infantry Division, he deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



When the unit was deactivated, he re-enlisted for the 82nd Airborne Division—what he called “the center of the universe.”

“I wanted to see what the Army was really about,” he said. “At the 82nd, I grew up. I became a leader.”



He later served as an advisor with 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), where he helped stand up a new formation, juggled multiple roles, and developed a deep appreciation for service, discipline, and adaptability. In 2022, he reached his long-awaited dream assignment—joining the 10th Mountain Division.



He soon deployed to Kuwait, where he was chosen to lead the U.S. Army Central’s 2025 Best Squad team. Under his leadership, they won the ARCENT-level competition followed by the U.S. Army Futures Command competition. Now, Lane leads his Soldiers to the next stage of competition with humility and purpose.



“My greatest accomplishment isn’t a medal or a tab,” Lane said. “It’s when a Soldier I once led reaches out years later to say thank you. That’s the kind of impact that matters.”



For Lane, service isn’t a job — it’s a belief system. “In every creed, there’s something about putting others before yourself,” he said. “Your seniors, your peers, your subordinates, the American people. That’s what this is all about.”



He credits his growth to both his military mentors and his wife, Anna, who has stood by him since before he enlisted. “Thirteen years, two cats, and a lot of moves later—she’s still here. She’s supported me through every high and low,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without her.”



Despite the weight of expectations and personal challenges, Lane remains focused on setting the tone for his Soldiers. “I was raised as a sergeant to believe that the Joes always eat first, and you work harder than your team,” he said. “It’s the little things every day that make the difference.”



From hurricane relief missions with the 82nd Airborne Division to standing up a new SFAB team, Lane has quietly served wherever needed. But it’s the Best Squad competition that now sharpens his focus—and defines his moment.



“You should compete because it makes you better,” Lane said. “And when you’re better, your squad’s better, the Army gets better and that’s what we all want.”



As he continues to prepare his team for the next round of competition, Lane does so with the quiet conviction that has shaped his journey since Burlington: others first, service always, and legacy earned—not given.