Airman Charts a New Course in Airfield Management

Throughout 10 years of service in the Missouri Air National Guard, Tech. Sgt. Marci Sanders embraced every opportunity thrown her way. She found her stride in a new role, this time on the flight line.



Sanders spent nine years with the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron and one year with the Inspector General (IG) office. She recently discovered a new passion as an airfield manager for the 139th Operations Support Squadron.



Sanders graduated from Airfield Management Technical School as a distinguished graduate, a recognition that reflects her dedication and adaptability.



“I wanted to enhance my military career because I'm very passionate about the military, and the military has been great to me,” said Sanders.



The title is reserved for those who demonstrate exceptional academic performance, leadership and professionalism throughout the course.



“To receive distinguished graduate, a student must maintain an overall academic average of at least 95 percent, meet high standards of behavior, conduct, teamwork, and leadership and have no failing written or performance test grades, no academic or performance failures, and set the example in military bearing, attitude, and discipline,” Lt. Col. Elizabeth Vaccaro, 334th Training Squadron commander.



Sanders’s most recent year with the IG office gave her a broader view of how the wing functions and reaffirmed her desire to be more directly involved in operations.



“I think that that was huge for my career, because it led me to this position," said Sanders. “Going to IG for a year was probably the best thing that could have happened to me.”



The transition wasn’t just a career move, it was a way to stay connected to the mission she’s always loved, in a fresh and challenging way.



“I'm happy where I am because I can be such a big part of the mission,” said Sanders.



As an airfield manager, she’s now responsible for the safety and coordination of airfield operations in a fast-paced environment where attention to detail is critical. It’s a different kind of responsibility, but one she’s embraced fully.



“Not everybody has something that they can be proud of themselves for, and the military is something that I'm very proud of myself for doing,” said Sanders.



Her story is one of growth, grit, and a genuine love for service, proof that it’s never too late to pursue a new passion.

