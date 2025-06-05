489th Maintenance Squadron gains new commander

Maj. Ryan Yeager took command of the 489th Maintenance Squadron during a ceremony here June 8, 2025.

The California native previously served as the commander of the 507th Maintenance Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base but began his Air Force career as an enlisted maintainer. His experience spans operational maintenance and production control.

Lt. Col. Andrew Marshall, 489th Bomb Group commander, told the assembled audience that Yeager was “the real deal” and said the thing he values most aside from faith and family is taking care of his Airmen.

Yeager then thanked his family, senior leadership, and his Airmen for their support and flexibility during his speech.

He asked the 489th MXS to embrace four expectations- be safe, be precise, be reliable, and be lethal.

“Our work ensures weapons reach their targets,” said Yeager. “When called upon, it’s serious and essential business; treat it with the respect it demands.”

Yeager said he understood that the work they do is hard, dirty, and thankless, but reliable aircraft maintenance is non-negotiable.

“Let’s get to work,” said Yeager. “Our mission, our nation, and our country are counting on us.”

