From rubble to runway: Rapid repair training takes flight

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Active-duty and Air National Guard Airmen, along with foreign partners, recently began constructing a new range tower and mock airfield here as part of a deployment-for-training project for the Pennsylvania National Guard. This project is designed to keep military forces ready and equipped to quickly repair damaged airfields anytime and anywhere in the world.



“This National Guard Bureau-funded project contains both the Rapid Airfield Damage Repair and the range tower developments,” said 2nd Lt. Michelle Weston, DFT officer in charge.



The RADR project is unique because it provides a training opportunity for Airmen in relevant Air Force job specialties during the initial construction phase. Then, once complete, the facilities continue to serve as a vital training tool.



“The RADR pad is a 750 foot by 150 foot concrete pad ... to help civil engineering units learn how to repair an airfield,” said Weston.



“This will provide approximately 300 plus members from 13 different units, which include Pennsylvania, California, Maine, Nevada, Ohio, Missouri, Connecticut, Guam, Puerto Rico, Montana, Virginia and New Mexico, the necessary required training in their specific (Air Force Specialty Code),” Weston added.



Training and execution



“[Airmen] get trained on loaders, dozers, excavators, tractor trailer training,” said Master Sgt. John Stevens, heavy equipment operator and lead supervisor with the 201st RED HORSE, Detachment 1. “The younger generation ... they’ve never seen something like this before ... they’re getting a lot better at it,” he said.



The training consists of nine rotation-based stations, enabling Airmen to work in cycles to simulate constructing an airfield around the clock, a skill essential to preparing them for rapid deployment scenarios and high-pressure environments, according to Stevens.



“The biggest part of this would be time and experience ... more time, more experience are going to [result in] better quality Airmen and better quality work,” said Airman 1st Class Robert Green, airfield pavements and constructions specialist with the 820th RED HORSE, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.



This opportunity for Airmen to do real-world training and exercises is key to mission readiness and expertise. Working on large-scale, hands-on projects like the RADR pad allows members to apply classroom knowledge in the field, according to Stevens.



Multilateral collaboration



This DFT project also provides valuable collaboration between members of the active-duty Air Force and Air National Guard from various states.



“It’s a good experience for us to work with different members, especially National Guard,” said Green. “You have a lot of [Airmen] that have different levels of experience ... it goes pretty smooth once we get it down.”



According to Weston, the project will culminate in a multi-national training event with Canadian forces participating.

The integration of different skill levels and backgrounds prepares the Airmen for mission success.



“Everyone just works together,” said Tech Sgt. William Leinbach, airfields specialist with the 201st RED HORSE.



Long-term training impact



The Airmen training here on the completed airfield will practice for full-depth repair in the case of runway damage, Stevens said.



“If we’re down range, deployed anywhere ... we’ll have a lot of practice and experience with it already, so this will go a long way,” said Green.



The under-construction RADR pad is part of a broader effort by the Air Force to prepare mission-ready Airmen, as the DFT projects create hands-on training opportunities throughout the U.S. and overseas, said Stevens.



According to information from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center, RADR training is a scalable, eight-step process used to reopen damaged airfields with up to 120 craters measuring over 8 feet wide, for any aircraft, within eight hours of an attack. It can also integrate other services and allied countries into airfield recovery options.



Army impact



Along with the RADR pad, a range tower is also being constructed adjacent to the schoolhouse as part of this DFT project.



“The range tower is a 16 foot long, 16 foot wide and 19 foot high concrete masonry unit structure providing oversight for Army heavy weapons training,” said Weston.



Airmen working in electrical, HVAC and carpentry specialties are gaining experience on the range tower project.



Both projects are expected to be completed in September 2025.

