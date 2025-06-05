Port Dawgs clash in high-stakes rodeo at Joint Base Charleston

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Airmen from the 38th and 81st Aerial Port Squadrons put their skills to the test during a biannual Port Dawg Rodeo at Joint Base Charleston, an event designed to highlight the 2T2 air transportation career field and boost morale across units.



“The purpose (of the rodeo) is to reinforce 2T2 tasks through hands-on, scenario-based competition,” said Capt. Orlando Norman, flight commander of air terminal operations for the 38th Aerial Port Squadron. “Events are guided to sharpen mission-essential skills that typically mirror deployment demands.”



Unlike active-duty squadrons that execute daily missions, Reserve aerial port units like the 38th and 81st use events like the rodeo to maintain readiness. These competitions provide a chance to sharpen critical skills in a controlled environment while building camaraderie between units.



“I have friends over at the 38th. We’ve deployed together, so it’s fun to continue working together,” said Staff Sgt. Laura Cortez Camacho, an air transportation journeyman with the 81st. “And having the bragging rights is nice too.”



This year’s rodeo featured six timed events: on and offload tiedown, ramp load sequencing, gate scenarios, cargo pallet build-up, center of balance, and passenger processing. Each event simulated deployment-related tasks and tested teams on speed, safety and precision.



“These events are designed to challenge us,” said Staff Sgt. Chricel Pace, an air transportation specialist with the 81st, who helped set up and operate the events. “We want to do them as fast as possible, but also as safely as possible.”



Six five-person teams competed throughout the weekend. The squadrons also received support from the 911th Air Refueling Squadron from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, which flew in two KC-46 aircraft for hands-on training.



Team two claimed first place, earning the top score, the trophy and the all-important bragging rights.

