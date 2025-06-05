101st Airman Shines as Emergency Management Airman of the Month

Photo By Airman Erick Green | U.S. Air National Guard Airman Basic Bella Morris, an Emergency Management Specialist...... read more read more Photo By Airman Erick Green | U.S. Air National Guard Airman Basic Bella Morris, an Emergency Management Specialist for the Bangor Air National Guard, demonstrates how to properly inspect a gas mask April 30th, 2025 at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. The gas mask inspection was a part of the 265th Combat Communications Squadron's Guard Tour 2025 exercise, where a team assigned to the 265th was forward deployed to Puerto Rico to establish communications to Maine under various conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erick Green) see less | View Image Page

MAINE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Me. (June 8th, 2025) – ​​Airman Bella Morris, an Emergency Management Specialist with the 101st Air Refueling Wing, is proving that experience isn’t the only measure of excellence. Just two months into her role at Bangor Air National Guard Base, the young “MAINEiac” has earned the Emergency Management Specialist of the Month award, a remarkable achievement driven by her skill and determination. Even more impressive, mere weeks after completing technical training, Morris was entrusted with a training mission in Puerto Rico alongside the 265th Combat Communications Squadron from South Portland, Maine—a rare opportunity for a new Airman.

Morris ensures the wing’s readiness for crises, from natural disasters to hazardous material incidents, managing response equipment, coordinating training, and preparing the base’s Airmen for the unexpected. Her ability to master complex protocols in record time has set her apart in a field where precision is everything.

“We’re very lucky she ended up here,” said Master Sgt. Lliam Andersen, her supervisor and a veteran Emergency Management Specialist. “She’s been nothing but a big help with organizing the various training we do around the base as well as her attention to detail and memory on what we do in the shop has really made the difference for us. She is meeting expectations and then proceeding to blow them out of the water. We’re incredibly lucky to have her in the Emergency Management shop.”

Morris’ standout moment came early when she deployed to Puerto Rico with the 265th Combat Communications Squadron to support the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) portion of their training. As an Airman Basic at the time, she managed critical response equipment and coordinated logistics in a simulated high-pressure environment, earning praise for her seamless work alongside seasoned Airmen.

“Going to Puerto Rico was such a fun learning experience, it showed me I could step up and contribute in a big way,” said Morris. “I learned to trust my training and my team, and I’m eager to get back out there and continue to not only help train Airmen on CBRNE and other emergency management protocols, but also to prove myself.”

For Morris, the role is a perfect blend of challenge and purpose. “I love the variety of this job,” said Morris. “One day you’re learning about how to detect and identify a weapon of mass destruction, another you’re learning about what steps to take in the situation of an active shooter or any form of an attack on base. There’s so much that goes into Emergency Management, and that’s what keeps me coming in every drill and enjoying what I do and the purpose it provides.”

“Two months in, and she’s already indispensable,” Andersen said with a smile. “Bella’s got a bright future, and we’re just seeing the start.”

Morris’ drive comes as no surprise to those who know her background. Hailing from a military family, with both parents having served in the Army, she grew up steeped in values of duty and resilience. Their example set the foundation for her own path, pushing her to honor their legacy while carving out her own. As Airman Morris continues to excel among the MAINEiacs, her story is a powerful testament to how dedication, talent, and a family tradition of service can propel even the newest Airman to extraordinary heights.



(U.S. Air National Guard Story by Staff Sgt. Erick Green)