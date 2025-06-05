60th Troop Command Welcomes New Commander

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) service members, friends, family members and distinguished guests attends a change of command ceremony to welcome the new commander of 60th Troop Command at the Claude T. Bowers Military Center, Jun. 8, 2025. Col. Michael Marciniak, outgoing 60th Troop Command brigade commander, relinquishes his command responsibility to Col. Jamie Godwin, the incoming brigade commander, symbolizing the passing of colors.



Marciniak enlisted in the North Carolina National Guard in 1989 where he served four years as an enlisted Soldier before attending Officer Candidate School, class 37. He earned his commission as an armor officer. Marciniak has commanded at all levels of the brigade. He served two combat tours in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and one combat tour in support of Operating Enduring Freedom.



Marciniak thanked the Deputy Adjutant General and other leaders for their guidance and mentorship.



"Maj. Gen. Robert Boyette and the entire command wing, thank you for establishing clear left and right limits that empowered me to lead this brigade with confidence and effectiveness," said Marciniak. "I truly value your exceptional leadership and resources you’ve provided and the consistent mentorship you offered whenever I sought guidance.”



The successes of Marciniak were also recognized to commemorate the excellent leadership he displayed while commanding Soldiers of the brigade during various federal and state missions, reaching record breaking retention numbers within the Recruiting and Retention Battalion and integrating special forces units within North Carolina.



Serving as commander of the brigade for over 36 months, Marciniak entrusts the Soldiers of the 60th Troop Command to Godwin who looks to further improve upon the successes and achievements of his predecessor. The 60th Troop Command continues to be ready and effective as a team for the North Carolina Army National Guard.



Godwin thanked the Adjutant General of North Carolina for this new opportunity.



“Thank you Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt for selecting and entrusting the privilege of commanding 60th Troop Command,” Godwin said. “I gladly accepted that responsibility and would like to thank the many officers and noncommissioned officers who have made me the leader I am today.”



The 60th Troop Command is comprised of an assortment of units, all with distinct missions and purposes making it the most diverse brigade in the North Carolina National Guard. Its units include the 42nd Civil Support Team (WMD); 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment; NCNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion; B Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne); B Company, 1st Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne); Special Operations Detachment-X; 403rd Rigger Support Team, NCNG Medical Detachment; 430th Ordnance Company (EOD); 130th Military History Detachment; 382nd Public Affairs Detachment and 440th Army Band.

