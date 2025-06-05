California State Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Photo By Sgt. Elizabeth Buck | California State Guard Brig. Gen. Larry K. Adams, commanding general of the CSG,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Elizabeth Buck | California State Guard Brig. Gen. Larry K. Adams, commanding general of the CSG, passes the California State Guard flag to the incoming Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Wolkenhauer, to formally welcome her into her role during a change of responsibility ceremony in Rancho Cordova, Calif., June 7, 2025. Wolkenhauer joined the State Guard at age 21 and has served a total of 19 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Buck) see less | View Image Page

June 7, 2025



RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. – Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Wolkenhauer formally assumed the role of senior enlisted leader of the California State Guard from Command Sgt. Maj. James Peterson during a change of responsibility ceremony in Rancho Cordova, Calif., June 7, 2025.



The change of responsibility marks the passage of compassionate leadership from one senior enlisted leader to the next, said California State Guard’s commanding general, Brig. Gen. Larry K. Adams.



During the ceremony, the California State Guard flag is passed to the outgoing senior enlisted leader to the commanding general and then the incoming senior enlisted leader, symbolizing both the transfer of leadership and the passage of history and traditions into the future.



Wolkenhauer, who has served in the California State Guard for 19 years, is the first woman and first non-prior enlisted service member to assume the role of senior enlisted leader.



“I feel like [my experience] has uniquely prepared me to enact a wonderful vision not only for the State Guard but for the California Military Department,” said Wolkenhauer.



In 1941, the California State Guard was established to replace the California National Guard who were mobilized during World War II. The CSG is an all-volunteer state defense force that supports the Cal Guard during emergencies and security operations among other responsibilities.



More than half of current CSG service members are prior service. Peterson himself was in the Army for 42 years, having served on active duty, National Guard and Reserve. He brought his cumulative experience – 32 years of which were spent as a trainer at various Army schools such as the NCO Academy and Military Police Captain’s Career Course - to his role as senior enlisted leader.



Now retired after 10 years of service, Peterson is impressed by Wolkenhauer’s abilities given that she’s non-prior service.



“You don’t get to choose who succeeds you,” he said. “I’m pleased that it’s her.”



The responsibilities of the senior enlisted leader include advising the commanding general of the CSG on matters related to enlisted personnel and overseeing the effective mission implementation of all California State Guard service members.



Wolkenhauer views a key aspect of her leadership as strengthening the CSG’s partnership with the California National Guard. She facilitated the State Guard’s adoption of Activate, Respond, Recover, Operate (ARRO) to modernize the component to keep up with National Guard counterparts. ARRO is a web-based personnel and equipment-cost tracker.



“I see myself as the catalyst moving that partnership forward,” she said.



Adams praised Wolkenhauer’s facility with technology and highlighted her age as key to ushering the CSG into the future.



“The modernization piece is critical and I think Command Sgt. Maj. Wolkenhauer brings that,” said Adams.