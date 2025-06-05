PA Guard's Mobile Tower Keeps Lakehurst Flights On Track

Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | A C-17A Globemaster III aircraft takes off at Lakehurst’s Maxfield Field assisted by...... read more read more Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | A C-17A Globemaster III aircraft takes off at Lakehurst’s Maxfield Field assisted by tower controllers inside the Mobile Special Navigational Aid-7 tower at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 8, 2025. In a display of Total Force Integration, active-duty Airmen, Sailors and Air National Guard teams successfully deployed and activated the MSN-7 tower at Lakehurst’s Maxfield Field while the main tower underwent refurbishment allowing for uninterrupted support to mission readiness and operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Sabo) see less | View Image Page

The 258th CAOS has unique expeditionary air traffic control capabilities using the Meteorological Shelter Navigation Model 7 (MSN-7) mobile air traffic control tower. The MSN-7, operated by the 258th, was a key support asset during the renovations. The joint operation benefited both the 258th CAOS and the 305th Air Mobility Wing, providing critical training and uninterrupted operations support. It involved air traffic control and aircraft maintenance personnel from multiple units.



Participating units included the 258th CAOS, the 305th Operations Support Squadron (including NAS Lakehurst Detachment 1), the 732nd Airlift Squadron (Air Force Reserve), the 6th Airlift Squadron, and the 305th Aerial Port Squadron. These units supported operations for C5ISR (Army), the Department of Justice, the New Jersey Army National Guard, the 326th Airlift Squadron (Air Force Reserve from Dover AFB), NAVAIR (F-35 testing), and civilian aircraft. The mobile tower supported approximately 280 aircraft operations during the eight-day period.



"Seeing these teams hit the ground running is a testament to the professionalism across the board," said Lt. Col. David M. Bishop, 305th OSS director of operations, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. "It wasn’t just plug and play—it was weeks of planning, coordination, and now successful execution. That’s the kind of team effort that builds combat-ready Airmen."



For the 258th CAOS, this was its longest continuous domestic operation and first joint-branch air traffic control operation with the MSN-7 in squadron history. The 305th AMW used the 258th CAOS's redundant recording system during the renovations to ensure continued safety of flight. The operation also required continuous coordination with nearby air traffic control facilities around Lakehurst Maxwell Field.



The 258th CAOS has operated for more than 42 years as part of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.