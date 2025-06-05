Springfield-based 232nd CSSB Mobilizes for Deployment to Europe

Photo By Staff Sgt. Paul Lauricella | Illinois Army National Guard Plans, Operations and Training Officer Col. Jason Carter,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Paul Lauricella | Illinois Army National Guard Plans, Operations and Training Officer Col. Jason Carter, Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff Col. Paul Metzdorff, and CJ Pulcher, the Constituent Services Representative for U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, sit with John Moulton, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, during the mobilization ceremony for the Illinois Army National Guard's 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion June 7 at West Side Christian Church in Springfield. see less | View Image Page

Approximately 70 Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), based in Springfield, were honored during a mobilization ceremony June 7 at West Side Christian Church as they prepare to deploy in support of Operation Global Competition.

“Thank you for all you've done to prepare for and now execute this mission,” said Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. “You've already answered our nation’s most sacred call—to serve, protect, and defend. Be proud of that, because we are proud of you. Every deployment is different, but each begins the same way: with Soldiers selflessly raising their right hand to serve something greater than themselves. Only 1.6 percent of Americans wear the uniform today. Less than 6 percent have ever worn it—that’s the veteran community. What stands before us today represents the best of our nation.”

Williams also acknowledged the essential role of military families. “To our families: these Soldiers cannot do what they do without your love, support, and sacrifices. Be proud of what your Soldiers are about to accomplish.”

The ceremony brought together military leaders, families, and supporters to recognize the Soldiers’ readiness and commitment as they prepare for a complex and critical mission abroad. With the support of their loved ones and leaders behind them, the unit now turns its focus to the challenges ahead in a dynamic global environment.

“This is where service moves from theory to reality,” said Col. Elizabeth Roxworthy, Commander of the 34th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade. “The uniforms these Soldiers wear represent not only legacy and tradition, but also the responsibility of defending freedom and accomplishing the mission.”

Lt. Col. Daniel Johnson, the battalion commander, emphasized the unit’s deliberate focus on readiness. “We focused on three things: people, training, and readiness,” Johnson said. “We found the right people, gave them the right training, and put them in the right positions. Two-thirty-second, you are some of the finest Soldiers I’ve served with in my career. You are trained, you are ready, and you are prepared.”

Before deploying overseas, the unit will complete additional training and administrative processing. The Soldiers are expected to be deployed for several months, providing critical logistical support to operations in their assigned region. As a multifunctional logistics headquarters, the 232nd CSSB is capable of overseeing transportation, maintenance, supply, field services, and mission command functions across a broad operational area.

In his final message to the Soldiers, Brig. Gen. Williams challenged them to uphold the legacy of the 232nd. “Do more than is asked. Lead with integrity. Take care of one another. If you do that, you’ll succeed—not only in your mission, but in honoring the legacy of those who served before you.”