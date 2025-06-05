Congressional Staff Delegation Observes Army Reserve Readiness at Operation Mojave Falcon

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. — Four congressional staffers visited Fort Hunter Liggett to observe Operation Mojave Falcon, a first-of-its-kind, large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise aimed at enhancing combat readiness, interoperability, and logistical coordination in a multidomain operational environment on June 6, 2025.

The visit began with a senior leader briefing from Maj. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso, commanding general of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command; Maj. Gen. Kelly Dickerson, commanding general of the 84th Training Command; and Brig. Gen. Christopher Piland, exercise director for Global Medic. Together, they outlined the Army’s strategic transition from counterinsurgency-focused operations—such as those in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom—to large-scale combat operations against near-peer threats.

“Think of it as a shift from Zero Dark Thirty to Band of Brothers,” one senior leader explained, emphasizing the scale, tempo, and complexity of today’s training demands.

Following the briefing, the delegation toured multiple training locations, including a live-fire gunnery range and a fully operational field hospital run by Army Reserve medical personnel participating in Exercise Global Medic. These training environments are designed to closely replicate the conditions units might encounter in combat—complete with battlefield stressors like casualty surges, drone overflights, and disrupted logistics.

The visit culminated with an aerial tour aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, giving the delegation a bird’s eye view of the expansive Mojave Falcon training footprint and allowing them to witness the full scale of integration across multiple units and domains.

Operation Mojave Falcon synchronizes five major exercises—including the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, and Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise—across premier Total Force training platforms such as Fort Hunter Liggett, Fort Irwin, and supporting sites nationwide. The operation involves more than 9,000 Army Reserve Soldiers from over 207 units, supported by active duty and National Guard enablers.

Beyond division and corps-level coordination, Mojave Falcon focuses on building confidence and leadership at the platoon, company, and detachment levels. Soldiers train on scenarios involving unmanned aerial systems, simulated small arms engagements, and contested logistics—skills vital to surviving and succeeding in future conflicts.

With an average of just 39 training days per year, Army Reserve Soldiers must achieve the same readiness and lethality benchmarks as their active-duty counterparts, who train roughly 225 days annually. Exercises like Mojave Falcon compress months of planning, execution, and after-action review into a few high-impact weeks.

“This kind of training stresses command structures, tests communications across multiple echelons, and pushes units to operate under realistic and uncertain battlefield conditions,” said one senior exercise planner. “It’s a proving ground for combat readiness.”

The congressional delegation’s visit reinforced the importance of sustained investment in realistic, scalable, and modernized training for the Total Force. It also spotlighted the Army Reserve’s essential role in delivering capable, lethal, and ready formations in support of national defense priorities.

