Proud to Serve: V Corps Color Guard at the 81st D-Day Commemoration

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the V Corps Color Guard stand in formation as a French official delivers remarks during a ceremony at the Eisenhower Monument near the Father Maternowski Memorial in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. The event featured remarks by Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of V Corps, and honored the legacy of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and the Allied forces whose courage shaped the course of World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)

NORMANDY, France — The V Corps Color Guard, led by Sgt 1st Class Taylor Prohammer, played a significant role in the 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorations in Normandy. As the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, also known as NCOIC, Prohammer brought a personal sense of pride and dedication to the event, one rooted in both family history and a deeper understanding of service.

“Makes me feel more proud to serve. Because if you ask me why I originally joined, it would be I didn’t want to go to college,” Prohammer shared. “But now learning more about the history of what my family has been involved with, it makes me more proud to wear this uniform every day.”

Prohammer’s family history came to light as she prepared for her new role.

“My dad’s uncle was involved in D-Day, like, directly. He was a paratrooper, part of the 513th Ranger Regiment that dropped their paratroopers across enemy lines,” she recounted.

It’s a legacy of extraordinary valor, ordinary Americans rising to meet the moment, that continues to shape the spirit of today’s Army. With that legacy in mind, Prohammer was determined to be part of the commemoration.

“I think it was more of me annoying my OIC. Like, who got picked? Who got picked?” she said. “And then he told me right before I went on leave, it was just a surreal feeling to be a part of something this big.”

As the team trained for the ceremony, Prohammer leaned on her background as a Drill Sergeant to reinforce the fundamentals.

“We practiced twice a week, for about an hour. I helped them go over the basic movements again of marching... and just making it fun, the rehearsals it's not something so serious,” she explained.

That Drill Sergeant experience also shaped how Prohammer views the meaning behind the uniform.

“Something I used to say a lot when I was a Drill Sergeant, especially with troublemakers or even on day one, I’d tell them, ‘Look down on your right nametape and read what it says there. The left side says U.S. Army for everybody. But on your right side, it's the name that you're carrying. It’s the legacy that you're carrying, always,’” said Prohammer. “Be proud of the name that you're representing on your chest, because you're building off of the legacy that's already been built."

Among the many ceremonies on June 6, 2025, the V Corps Color Guard took part in the solemn ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, honoring the thousands who gave their lives on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Representing the only forward deployed Corps on NATO’s eastern flank, their presence underscored the enduring bond between the United States and its Allies, then and now.

“This experience has been humbling and surreal because it was a way for me to connect with the past and honor my great uncle,” said Prohammer. “To see the veterans in person, the heroes of D-Day, brought a deeper appreciation of their sacrifices.”

