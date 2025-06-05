131st Bomb Wing awarded Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award

The Air National Guard recently announced the 131st Bomb Wing has been awarded the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for the calendar year of 2023.



Among the wing's notable accomplishments, Operation Healthy Delta, an innovative readiness training that took place within south eastern Missouri with service members of all branches providing medical services to the local community, and a B-2 Spirit Bomber Task Force Mission to Iceland.



“This prestigious recognition is a testament to your unwavering dedication, exceptional hard work, and commitment to the mission,” said the 131st Bomb Wing Commander, Col. Jared Kennish.



The wing’s mission is to operate and maintain the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The wing also commands Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station, in St. Louis, where it provides air operations command and control in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



The Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award was the first independent Air Force decoration created in 1954. This is awarded to units that have outstanding meritorious service by the secretary of the Air Force.

