    Departure procedures: Morrison reflects as 185th ARW commander

    Family spray

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Sonya Morrison, outgoing 185th Air Refueling Wing

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    On Aug. 6th, 2022, Col. Sonya Morrison assumed command of the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

    Now, as Morrison prepares for her next venture as the Air National Guard Readiness Center Inspector General at Andrews Air Force Base, she reflects on how leading the 185th has changed her.

    “Originally, I saw this [wing leadership] as the epitome of my career,” said Morrison, “I felt a great gratitude for being entrusted with the unit.”

    She said that she was able grow more than she had ever expected from the job.

    Morrison emphasized that attitudes and perspectives are what matter for roles like these.

    “It came at the right time in my life and my career,” explained Morrison, “I was able to receive as much as I could from the unit as while I was giving as much as I could to grow the unit.”

    Morrison said she was grateful for the work of the unit’s airmen, comparing the efficiency and teamwork they displayed like a machine.

    “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate their hard work,” she said.

    The local community and its support were also vital, Morrison explained.

    “All of their support and willingness to come out and meet us as we worked here,” she said, “we have been able to work with them and plan our projects.”

    Even as she departs, Morrison said she trusts that the wing will continue driving forward.

    “That wouldn’t change with whoever is in the commander’s seat,” she explained.

    As her successor, Col. Adam ‘Ace’ Carlson, takes on wing leadership, and Morrison said she believes in his own unique ability.

    “I look forward to see how he picks up the baton and runs with it,” she explained.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
