Waipahu Native's Legacy of Service: Alvin Takeshita’s Commitment to the Navy and Beyond

Captain Brian Sagona, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center New Orleans presents an award to Gas Turbine Systems Technician (electrical) First Class Alvin Takeshita, a Navy Reservist and native of Waipahu, Hawaii, April 22, 2025.

U.S. Navy Story by Lt. Nicole Lassiter, Navy Reserve Center New Orleans



Joining the Navy wasn’t initially part of Waipahu, Hawaii native Alvin Takeshita’s plan. In 2001, Takeshita was thriving on a football scholarship at the University of Kentucky. But when he unexpectedly became ineligible for continued sports participation, he had to pivot. It was time for his plan “B”. He enlisted in the United States Navy and began active-duty service in July 2002.



After five years on active duty, Takeshita transitioned to the Navy Reserve and now boasts more than 11 years of dedicated service. He is currently part of the Southwest Regional Maintenance Center reserve unit at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) New Orleans, serving as a gas turbine systems technician (electrical) first class or GSE1. GSEs are responsible for operating and maintaining gas turbine engines and propulsion systems aboard ships, troubleshooting electrical issues, repairing circuit failures, and conducting routine maintenance.



Though joining the Navy wasn’t his original dream, Takeshita now considers his decision as “one of the greatest choices he could’ve made.” He has embraced his service wholeheartedly, acquiring a valuable trade (mechanical and electrical gas turbine technician), earning two degrees (an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies), and traveling the world (deployed to the Persian Gulf, Bahrain, Dubai, Seychelles, Horn of Africa, India, Thailand, and Hawaii).



His performance has been exceptional. He was named Sailor of the Quarter five times between 2021 and 2024. In 2021, he was selected as Navy Reserve Center (Junior Sailor of the Year, and in 2024, he earned the distinction of NRC Sailor of the Year.



His dedication didn’t go unnoticed—he was meritoriously advanced to Petty Officer First Class and awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his work during annual training (AT) aboard USS Stockdale (DDG 106). During this training, he led the replacement of a LM2500 gas turbine engine and power turbine on the ship. He also contributed to the first and tenth stage blade replacement on USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and received recognition from the Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM) Fort Worth’s commodore for his outstanding performance.



Though his career is impressive, Takeshita acknowledges the difficulties that come with it. He admits that being a reservist presents unique challenges, particularly as someone who has served on active duty. “The hardest part of being a reservist is recognizing that it’s not active duty. The pace and expectations are different. I have to build relationships with Sailors and meet them where they are to help them achieve their professional and personal goals,” he explains.



Balancing his role as a Navy reservist with his civilian career as a mechanical technician for British Petroleum (BP)—a job that takes him offshore for weeks—adds an extra layer of complexity. He works in a demanding, safety-sensitive environment. He also notes the challenges of working with younger, less experienced Sailors. “I have to recognize the generational gap,” he says. “When I first enlisted in 2002 and when I re-affiliated in 2020, I was much older than many of the Sailors I now serve with. As a 46-year-old with a 24-year-old daughter, I sometimes find myself serving alongside individuals younger than her.”



Despite these challenges, Takeshita remains determined to continue his journey and achieve more. “My goal is to make Chief in honor of my father, who was selected for Machinist Mate Chief Petty Officer in 1991, but never got to put on his anchors due to being discharged from the Navy. I want him to pin me when I make Chief. I also aim to help grow and advance as many Sailors, both junior and senior to me in rank, as I can—personally and professionally. I hope to leave the Navy 1% better than I found it. I want to be an asset as long as I’m serving,” he says.



GSE1 Takeshita is undoubtedly on track to achieving his career goals in the Navy. His unwavering determination, commitment to service, and desire to leave a lasting legacy make him a force to be reckoned with. One of his signature phrases embodies his warfighting spirit and grateful nature: “Mahalo and Jesus bless.”