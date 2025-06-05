Wrenches Down, Ranks Up: 15R Maintainer SGT Ronald Roberts Named 2024 Aviation Soldier of the Year

Photo By Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev | Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) participated in the 2025...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev | Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) participated in the 2025 Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, May 15, 2025. The 101 CAB presented the Brigade colors, witnessed SGT Ronald Roberts of the 96th Aviation Support Battalion receive the AAAA Gary G. Wetzel Aviation Soldier of the Year Award, followed by a surprise promotion, as well as supporting the long-overdue award upgrades for the original 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment "Expect No Mercy" pilots who flew the very first combat missions of Desert Storm. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- What began as a proud moment quickly turned into a career-defining milestone on stage for Sgt. Ronald Roberts after being named the AAAA Gary G. Wetzel Army Aviation Soldier of the Year at the 2025 Army Aviation Association of America Summit in Nashville, Tennessee. Roberts was preparing to return to his seat as followed by other recipients after delivering his acceptance speech—but instead, his wife was invited on stage.



Maj Gen. Gill, Commanding General of the Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel, took to the podium and pulled out a Sergeant E-5 rank. After recalling a conversation between the two from dinner the night before, Gill surprised Roberts with an on-the-spot promotion. Robert’s wife Kaitlyn, proudly pinned on the newly earned rank alongside Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James Mingus.



“Getting promoted on stage was such an honor by such high leadership,” said Roberts. “I’ve worked hard to prove myself and show how much impact I can have—not just for my Soldiers but also for the Army.”



Roberts, a fourth-generation service member, enlisted in July 2021 as a 15R AH-64 Apache Helicopter Repairer, determined to uphold his family’s legacy while forging a path of his own. Since then, he has embarked on a journey across the globe traveling from South Korea to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he now serves with Bravo Company, 96th Aviation Support Battalion (ASB), 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.



Roberts was nominated for the honor by his section leadership in Bravo Company 96th ASB.



“I like the ASB lifestyle,” he explained. “It’s very family oriented. With the 96th, we’re trusted to manage our own time to get the maintenance done right and done on time.”

Since joining the ASB in 2023, Roberts has thrived under leadership that pushed him and his peers to rise. “Our entire section is promotable right now. I think that says a lot about the culture here,” he said.



During the summit, Roberts toured aircraft exhibits, networked with Army aviation leaders, and absorbed advice from generals and industry executives alike including a dinner with Jeffrey Schloesser, Executive Vice President of Strategic Pursuits of Bell Textron.



For Roberts, leadership is more than just a title, it is a responsibility.



“I’ve worked hard not just to prove myself, but to show what I can do for other Soldiers,” he said.



Today, he leads his section, guiding junior Soldiers with the same care he received as a new Soldier. Treating his Soldiers like family is a characteristic he uses to mentor and develop his peers.



Reflecting on his journey to this point, Roberts encourages others to seek new experiences and show up—even when recognition doesn’t feel guaranteed.



“Even if you’re not receiving an award, I highly recommend attending the summit,” he said. “You get to talk with leadership, hear their stories, and find out what’s possible in your own career.”



From fixing aircraft in the hangar to the national stage, SGT Ronald Roberts carries a new rank—and the respect of an entire branch—into the next chapter of his Army story.