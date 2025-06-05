Ark. Infantryman Uses Language Skills To Strengthen State Partnership

Staff Sergeant Jonathan Byrd, an infantryman with 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, uses his fluency in Spanish and knowledge of South America to translate between visiting members of the Guatemala Armed Forces and Arkansas National Guardsmen at Fort Chaffee, Ark. during annual training 2025.



Select members of the Special Forces Brigade Kaibil unit are in Arkansas to train alongside the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The joint training presented challenges in communication due to language barriers. Bryd explained that speaking proficient infantry terminology is difficult even in one’s native language, and even more so in a second language.



Byrd’s experience living in South America and his role as an infantry squad leader made him uniquely qualified to take on this challenge. He previously served as a translator during CENTAM GUARDIAN in Guatemala in May, marking his second operation in that capacity. Byrd valued the mission and the relationships he built with the Guatemalans. When he learned that members of the Guatemalan Armed Forces would be training with the 39th IBCT in Arkansas, he volunteered to support the effort.



The joint training dove deep into infantry doctrine and tactics, areas where traditional translators lack technical knowledge.



“Even if you struggle to figure out the word, if you know the concept, you can say some other words and bring it around,” said Byrd. “There’s no guide for this.”



Byrd further explained that he relied on his own knowledge and research to bridge the gap.



Anticipating the difficulty of the mission, Byrd prepared by reviewing training materials, studying Guatemalan infantry manuals, reconnecting with contacts in Guatemala, and using Kaibil English study manuals. His self-directed effort helped him master the correct terminology and local language nuances necessary to effectively translate complex infantry concepts.



When asked about his motivation, Byrd said he was seeking a new challenge. His Readiness NCO recognized his background and recommended him for the translator role. Byrd’s dedication and expertise exemplify how Soldiers can leverage their skills to enhance readiness and build partnerships, embodying the essence of Army leadership.



If you are interested in translating for the State Partnership Program, contact your Readiness NCO or reach out to the program director. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572323612828

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2025 Date Posted: 06.06.2025 21:28 Story ID: 499926 Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 107 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ark. Infantryman Uses Language Skills To Strengthen State Partnership, by CPT Christopher Herb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.