GRGB Leadership Symposium Cultivates Culture of Trust, Accountability in Navy Medicine

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (June 4, 2025) – Navy Medicine leaders, healthcare professionals, and senior enlisted advisors gathered for the Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Pendleton Get Real, Get Better (GRGB) Leadership Symposium, a full-day event focused on cultivating operational excellence, enhancing trust, and accelerating improvement across commands, 4 June.



Held under the theme “Leading Change, Enhancing Trust,” the symposium served as a catalyst for dialogue, strategy alignment, and professional development rooted in the Navy’s GRGB framework. The initiative—championed by Navy leadership and embedded throughout the Navy Medicine enterprise—prioritizes ownership, humility, and continuous self-improvement as tools for building high-performing teams and enhancing warfighter readiness.



Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, NMRTC San Diego commander, participated in the Senior Officer Leaders – Leadership Strategies for Cultivating Excellence session, sharing insights on the importance of honest leadership, transparent communication, and enabling those around you through alignment and trust.



“Leadership isn’t always about having all the answers—it’s about being a conduit,” said Adriano. “As senior leaders, we often help connect our teams to those with decision-making authority or critical information. That kind of transparency builds trust, empowers our people, and reinforces a culture where feedback moves up and down the chain.”



Also participating was Command Master Chief Adolfo Gonzalez, NMRTC San Diego’s senior enlisted leader, who joined the Building Trust & Leading Change: Senior Enlisted Perspective panel. His message focused on the foundational role of trust and the non-negotiable responsibility of reinforcing standards at every level.



“Trust doesn’t come with rank—it’s earned through consistency and accountability,” said Gonzalez. “Our Sailors count on us to set the tone. Enforcing standards isn’t about control, it’s about care. That’s how we build teams that are not just capable, but committed.”



Throughout the symposium, participants engaged in breakout sessions covering topics such as performance optimization, effective feedback, leader self-assessment, and psychological safety—all key components of the GRGB model. Attendees shared experiences, identified improvement areas, and aligned on best practices for cultivating a culture of continuous learning and operational excellence.



The GRGB initiative, spearheaded by the Navy’s highest leadership and supported by the Surgeon General of the Navy, aims to ensure all personnel—from deckplate leaders to senior executives—embrace a leadership mindset rooted in ownership, transparency, and accountability.



The symposium brought together a diverse cross-section of leaders, Sailors, and civilian personnel from across the region, reinforcing the shared commitment to continuous improvement throughout Navy Medicine and operational units. Attendees included representatives from Navy Expeditionary Medical and Training Command (NEMWDC), the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), 1st Medical Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West (MCI-WEST) Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO), Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) 150-Alpha, EMF 150-Bravo, I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), Commander, Mine Countermeasures Group 3 (COMCMGRU 3), Destroyer Squadron 23 (CDS 23), and 1st Marine Logistics Group (1 MLG). The wide-ranging participation reflected the collaborative nature of the GRGB initiative and the Navy’s broader push to embed these leadership principles at every level, across all warfare communities and healthcare settings.



In Navy Medicine, where mission success is measured in readiness and outcomes, events like the GRGB symposium reaffirm the commitment to lead with purpose, learn continuously, and always “get real” about challenges—so we can “get better” together.



